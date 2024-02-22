How to watch the U.S. Moon Landing online? Streaming details and more to know

Odysseus, the private spacecraft aiming for a historic moon landing, is scheduled to land on the lunar surface at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday. The company behind the mission, Intuitive Machines, has slightly increased the landing time by 19 minutes. NASA TV will begin streaming coverage of the event at 4 p.m. on Thursday as per the New York Times. This stream will give viewers a front-row seat to witness this historic moment in space exploration.

Landing procedure and mission objectives

Odysseus' intended landing site is located in the south polar region, outside the Malapert A crater, about 185 miles from the moon's south pole. This choice is significant because previous American moon missions have primarily landed in equatorial regions.

The area near the south pole is particularly interesting because it contains craters that are always in shadow and have been found to contain water ice. Landing in this region opens up new opportunities for exploration and scientific research.

Odysseus will follow a meticulously planned landing sequence. Initially, in a circular orbit 57 miles above the lunar surface, the spacecraft will use its engine to transition to an elliptical orbit before dropping to within six miles of the surface. Odysseus will now operate autonomously.

The spacecraft will navigate its descent using cameras, laser beams, and inertial measurement units, to land safely. Odysseus will deploy a variety of NASA instruments upon touchdown, including a laser retroreflector array, a LIDAR instrument, a stereo camera, and others, to perform scientific tasks and collect valuable data for its seven-day mission.

Mission progress and NASA's involvement

The Odysseus mission is a watershed moment in space exploration, as it is the first U.S. moon landing in more than 50 years and the first by a private spacecraft. This project, spearheaded by Intuitive Machines and with NASA as the primary customer, is part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services program.

Private companies, such as Intuitive Machines, are contributing to lunar exploration through this program, allowing NASA to focus on its Artemis program, which aims to return US astronauts to the Moon.

As excitement grows for this historic event, viewers worldwide can tune in to NASA TV to see the result of years of planning and technological innovation as Odysseus makes its daring landing on the lunar surface. This historic event will not only display human ingenuity but also open up new ways for exploration beyond Earth.

