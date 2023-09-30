Top 5 Chinese dramas of 2023 so far

The first half of 2023 has brought forth a captivating array of highly-rated Chinese shows, spanning from fresh adaptations of beloved stories to heart-fluttering romances and gripping murder mystery dramas. These productions have found their way onto streaming platforms globally, offering a diverse and exciting viewing experience. Chinese dramas, ranging from historical epics filled with thrilling action scenes to modern romantic tales that tug at the heartstrings, have garnered a massive following worldwide. Whether you're a newcomer to C-dramas or a dedicated fan in search of new titles, here are five of the best Chinese dramas in 2023 that promise to capture your attention and keep you thoroughly entertained.

Hidden Love

Hidden Love is a hit romance C-drama. At the tender age of 13, Sang Zhi harbors a secret crush on Duan Jia Xu, a seemingly laid-back 20-year-old. Duan Jia Xu frequently visits Sang Zhi's home, spending afternoons playing games in her brother's room and occasionally delivering snacks to her brother. During these encounters, he playfully teases Sang Zhi, noting her blushes in his presence. However, they lose contact for reasons unknown.

As Sang Zhi graduates and enters the university in the city where Duan Jia Xu resides, their paths cross once again. Amidst their day-to-day interactions, a bond forms, and they gradually fall in love. Adapted from the web novel 'Secretly, Secretly; But Unable to Hide It' by Zhu Yi, this romantic drama explores the nuances of a love story that transcends time and blossoms against all odds. This C-drama was hugely popular and gained a dedicated fanbase.

The Long Season

Released on April 22, The Long Season is a riveting and fast-paced drama that follows a taxi driver's quest to unravel a brutal murder that shook his small town two decades ago.

Wang Xiang, the protagonist, encounters a figure from his past in Hualin, sparking a mystery entwining a lost father, a deceased lover, and an old friend over a span of 20 years. Characters embark on a search for truth that transcends time and space. Even after the mystery is solved, the threads of fate persist.

Diverging from the norm of many Chinese dramas, The Long Season consists of just twelve episodes, adopting a short and intense format reminiscent of HBO's prestige dramas. Despite its brevity, director Xin Shuang masterfully crafts a rich and wistful portrayal of a fictional Northeast China town and its interconnected family.

The elegiac realism of The Long Season has resonated strongly with Chinese audiences, solidifying its place as one of the best C-dramas of 2023.

When I Fly Towards You

When I Fly Towards You is a coming-of-age romantic comedy streaming television series directed by Mao Deshu. The series is an adaptation of the novel She's a Little Crazy by Zhu Yi and features Zhou Yiran and Zhang Miaoyi as the male and female leads, respectively.

Set in the early autumn of 2012 at Yucai Middle School, the story revolves around Su Zai Zai, a cheerful transfer student. On the first day of school, Su Zai Zai encounters the aloof and cool Zhang Lu Rang, and it's love at first sight for her. Despite Zhang Lu Rang's outwardly outstanding academic performance and privileged family background, he harbors internal doubts and conflicts. Constantly compared to his genius younger brother, Zhang Luli, by his mother, Zhang Lu Rang has lived a decade within a thick shell.

The arrival of Su Zaizai, a bubbly and forward student, marks a turning point in Zhang Lu Rang's life. With the support of new and old friends, including Gu Ran, Guan Fang, and Su Zaizai's best friend, Jiang Jia, Zhang Lu Rang begins to understand the true meaning of self. Together, they navigate life's challenges, and as romance blossoms within their friend group, Zhang Lu Rang and Su Zaizai work towards their goals while supporting each other.

Meet Yourself

"Fairy sister" Liu Yifei takes the lead in this romantic drama that delves into the theme of starting anew in one's 30s. The story revolves around Xu Hong Dou (played by Liu), whose life takes a tumultuous turn following the death of her best friend. Overwhelmed by grief, she decides to take a break and finds solace in the serene village of Yun Miao in Yunnan Province.

In Yun Miao, she crosses paths with Xie Zhi Yao (played by Li), who becomes a source of motivation for her. Together, they embark on a journey to establish a tourism business. As they collaborate and navigate the challenges of entrepreneurship, a blossoming love story unfolds.

Meet Yourself is praised for its emotional depth and the enchanting rural setting it portrays. Notably, the series has contributed to the popularity of its filming location. According to Yunnan’s Department of Culture and Tourism, the province received an impressive 682 million tourists and generated USD 112 billion in tourism revenue within the first 10 months of the show airing, underscoring the series' impact on local tourism.

Till The End of the Moon

In a quest to save the world from the malevolent Devil God Tantai Jin, Li Susu, the daughter of Hengyang Sect's leader, embarks on a journey back in time, traversing 500 years to inhabit the body of Ye Xiwu. Her mission is to prevent Tantai Jin, in his mortal form, from transforming into the Devil God by extracting his evil bone. Unbeknownst to her, Ye Xiwu is married to Tantai Jin, who is currently a hostage prince from the Kingdom of Jing. Despite their complicated circumstances, the two develop genuine romantic feelings for each other. In a heartbreaking twist, Li Susu sacrifices herself to alter the fate of Tantai Jin and the entire world.

Devastated by the loss of Li Susu, Tantai Jin spends 500 years searching for her soul. Rescued by a cultivation sect, he becomes a disciple of the Xiaoyao Sect and unexpectedly reunites with the reborn Li Susu. As their love story rekindles, a revelation about Tantai Jin's true nature places the three realms in imminent danger once again. Confronting a dire fate, Tantai Jin initiates a plan to avert the apocalypse.

For fans of the 2020 Chinese drama Love Is Sweet and its beloved couple, Luo Yunxi and Bai Lu, the highly-anticipated 2023 xianxia drama Till The End of the Moon promises a captivating narrative. This fantasy drama offers a fresh take on the three lives, three worlds concept, featuring compelling plotlines, breathtaking CGI, and exquisite period costumes. Till The End of the Moon stands out as one of the best new Chinese dramas to watch, combining heart-clenching moments with a visually stunning presentation.

