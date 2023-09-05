Zhao Lusi- Chen Zeyuan’s Hidden Love vs Zhang Miaoyi- Zhou Yiran’s When I Fly Towards You: Top 2023 C-dramas

Hidden Love and When I Fly Towards You have been two of the most talked about Chinese dramas globally this year and for the right reasons. Both originally penned by Zhu Yi for novels Secretly, Secretly; But Unable to Hide It and She's a Little Crazy respectively, the shows saw international audiences as well as domestic fans going crazy over the story and the cast. Let’s take a deep dive into the two shows.

About Chinese drama Hidden Love

The series stars actors Zhao Lusi and Chen Zeyuan in the lead roles of Sang Zhi and Duan Jiaxu, and follows a progressing love story between two people who have known each other from a young age. Sang Zhi’s brother Sang Yan, played by Victor Ma, is friends with a smart and handsome boy named Duan Jiaxu who becomes indebted to the Sang family. His good-natured personality sees him become a constant in their household and a young Sang Zhi misunderstands him for her older brother. The mistake leads to a seven-year-long crush as the two grow up with almost little to no interaction. Soon after they grow up, with carefully planned attempts on Sang Zhi’s end and mere coincidence according to Duan Jiaxu, they begin living in the same city as he manages work while she takes on university and an internship.

Their initial fleeting glances blossomed into a profound love story, marking the emergence of what the internet dubs as one of the most exemplary 'green flag couples' in the realm of C-dramas. Despite his initial reservations, their unwavering commitment to each other, her determined efforts to sustain the relationship while asserting her feelings, and the myriad of realistic challenges they confront along the way make their journey highly relatable to young couples. What truly elevates the show is the undeniable onscreen and off-camera chemistry shared by Zhao Lusi and Chen Zeyuan, coupled with their striking visual appeal. This dynamic duo has not only captivated C-drama enthusiasts but also garnered widespread acclaim, ushering in a fresh wave of Chinese content viewers.

Hidden Love Review

The vibrant storyline, along with the well-crafted characters, undoubtedly played a pivotal role in the show's success. However, it's worth acknowledging the convenience of accessing Hidden Love' on popular OTT platforms like Netflix, making it even more accessible to fans. This accessibility has significantly boosted interest and viewership.

While many wished that the character of San Yan had received more screen time and attention, the show successfully delivered a romance narrative celebrated for its simplicity and relatability, gracefully navigating the age gap without causing discomfort. Like many C-dramas, it might be a tad lengthy with some cheesy moments, but it remains a delightful choice for romance enthusiasts.

About Chinese drama When I Fly Towards You

This show runs on a completely different timeline than its counterpart and is based in the high school of 2012. With Zhang Miaoyi and Zhou Yiran taking the lead roles, it is also the presence of their friends played by Bian Tian Yang, Jiang Zhi Nan, and Guo Zhe that adds to the charm of the teen drama about first love and school life. Aged around sixteen and seventeen, the five friends navigate life and friendships as well as young crushes that come at them with no warning. Moreover, the show follows the point of view of the girl, who is recording the span of her feelings for a boy who she thinks is aloof at the start only to fall for him soon after. Zhou Yiran, who is already a C-pop idol, played Zhang Lurang with much fervor and received love for his portrayal, and on the other hand, it was Zhang Miaoyi's Su Zaizai who was adored for her dedicated acting

When I Fly Towards You runs at a slower pace due to its base in the character’s school life when compared to Hidden Love. With only a few time jumps, the show reaches its climax and the wholesome friendship turned love between the cheerful girl who’s good at English and the quiet boy who is good at Science, reaches a happy end.

When I Fly Towards You Review

While the show exudes a nostalgic aura with its old-school setting and chunky cell phones, the essence of student life remains surprisingly timeless, akin to modern love stories, thanks to enduring educational methods. Expect fewer grand romantic gestures and more heart-fluttering moments that will have you grinning from ear to ear. Surprisingly, the show maintains a refreshingly low cheesy quotient, offering a welcome break from the cliched moments that often inundate viewers. Nevertheless, it pays homage to the bygone era with the iconic folded stars, a hallmark of Hidden Love, making a charming return in When I Fly Towards You. Its global accessibility has drawn the gaze of many, garnering praise for the heartwarming essence of the drama that transcends borders.

Which one of the two shows did you like more? Let us know below.

