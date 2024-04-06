Viral Photo Of Polar Bear Lying Tired On Ice Raises Concerns About Its Well-Being; Here’s How US Zoo Responds

Recently, a polar bear was captured in a photo resting on some ice at the Saint Louis Zoo. The picture went viral after being shared via X, leading to concerns about the animal's living conditions. The photo, taken by one of the zoo visitors, shows the polar bear lying on an ice patch, causing concern among viewers about its welfare. Many people worry that this may not be a suitable place for such an animal.

The zoo’s position

In a bid to address mounting concerns from many people, the Saint Louis Zoo dismissed all fears about what was depicted in this picture and argued that it is merely normal conduct by any bear.

The zoo clarifies that Kali, as he is known there, was represented as content and healthy in his usual snooze position over a bed of ice, which is common both in captivity and in wild settings.

Additionally, officials from this facility have indicated that Kali prefers spending most of his time outdoors even though air conditioning is provided indoors due to different enrichments like cooling fans, saltwater pools, shade, and ice machines, which make him comfortable all year round.

Mixed responses

Following the zoo's response, social media users expressed several opinions concerning the polar bear's situation. Some praised the zoo's care for animals, while others criticized its living conditions.

Some site users suggested that since bears live naturally anywhere, there is lots of snow, and more ice should be available for this particular one.

Nevertheless, those who oppose these sentiments argue that no artificial habitat can ever duplicate an appropriate natural environment for bears; hence, they advocate for bearing back into their original home where they came from.

This photograph has generated significant online debate because it touches upon some complex aspects of captive animal care.

However, regardless of claims made by zoos regarding the provision of favorable habitats for their breeds, moral as well as other pertinent questions will continue to be raised regarding the treatment of animals and wildlife conservation in zoos.

