Cillian Murphy shares THIS trick to calm down and focus on work: 'I can’t be in that dark place all the time'

Cillian Murphy, a noted actor, reveals his method of finding balance on set amid the rigorous arena of serious roles and hard characters. The Oppenheimer star discusses the need for lightness during the filming of his weighty performances in an exclusive conversation with the Los Angeles Times.

Unlocking the key to performance: Lightness around the set

Murphy, well renowned for his gripping performances in films such as Batman Begins, discusses the importance of establishing a cheerful mood on set, noting that he "can't work unless there's a lightness around." Recognizing the underlying seriousness of the roles that he frequently plays, the actor stresses the need for lightness in order to negotiate the dark and difficult scenes that his characters inhabit.

The Irish actor, known for his endurance in producing emotionally charged roles, admits that he cannot maintain a permanent state of anguish. "A lot of the films I do are quite heavy and go to some dark, challenging places, and you have to be relaxed to do that," he said. Murphy emphasizes the need to feel at ease in order to immerse himself truly in the tough parts he takes on, highlighting the importance of striking a balance between intensity and relaxation.

Seeking levity in the darkness: Murphy's approach to Oppenheimer set

Murphy found refuge in a surprising source of lightness in his latest performance in Oppenheimer, a film that represented one of his most serious roles to date. The actor went to his on-screen wife, Emily Blunt, to inject a little humor into the difficult scenario. Murphy emphasizes the significance of creating friendships with co-stars to promote a supportive and pleasurable working environment, citing Blunt as "one of the funniest people" he has met as per the Los Angeles Times.

A unique bond: Murphy and Blunt's on-screen chemistry

Murphy and Blunt formed a close bond during the filming of Oppenheimer that stretched beyond their on-screen romance. Blunt's jokes and contagious humor, according to the actor, were critical in keeping a light-hearted mood on set. In the difficult context of serious roles, the duo's on-screen connection not only brought a dimension of realism to their on-screen relationship but also helped Murphy's ability to navigate the intricacies of his character with ease.

Lastly, Cillian Murphy's revelation regarding the importance of lightness in his work process offers an intriguing peek into the actor's unique approach to taking on challenging parts. Murphy demonstrates the subtleties of his profession by balancing the weight of emotionally intense performances with moments of fun on set, illustrating that, even in the darkest settings, a touch of lightness may be the key to unlocking remarkable performances.

