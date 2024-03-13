When did Paul Alexander contract polio? Revisiting his survival story as Iron Lung man dies at 78

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual’s death.

Paul Alexander, also known as "Polio Paul," captured the hearts of many as he lived inside a 600-pound iron lung for an incredible seven decades. His journey, characterized by resilience, came to an end when he died at the age of 78, as per the Economic Times. Let us revisit this inspirational figure's remarkable story.

Early struggles and the Polio outbreak of 1952

Paul Alexander's battle with polio began in 1952 when he was six years old. This was during one of the darkest periods in American medical history, marked by the country's worst polio outbreak ever.

Nearly 58,000 cases were reported, with most affecting children like Alexander. Polio, scientifically known as Poliomyelitis, is a disease caused by the poliovirus that affects the spinal cord and causes paralysis and breathing difficulties.

Life inside the iron lung: A tale of survival

Alexander, who was paralyzed from the neck down as a result of polio, survived because of the use of an iron lung. This mechanical device, invented in 1928, works by creating negative pressure, which causes the lungs to expand and allows the patient to breathe.

Despite advances in medical technology since the late 1960s, Alexander has remained steadfast in his decision to remain within the confines of his trusted iron lung.

In a 2020 Guardian interview, Alexander expressed his attachment to his "old iron horse," stating that he prefers its familiarity over newer devices. He had learned to adapt to his situation, including mastering a technique known as "frog breathing," which allowed him to breathe outside the iron lung by swallowing oxygen one mouthful at a time.

A life of achievements and inspiration

Despite the challenges that came with his condition, Paul Alexander refused to let it define him. He continued his education, graduating from high school and college, and eventually earning a law degree. Remarkably, he went on to practice law for decades and write a memoir, inspiring countless people with his determination.

"I never gave up, and I'm still not going to," Alexander said in a 2021 video interview, showing the spirit of perseverance that defined his life.

