Who is Addie Carver? All about new Miss Teen USA 2024

On Thursday, August 1st, Miss Mississippi Teen USA Addie Carver fulfilled her dream by being crowned Miss Teen USA 2024. Carver won the pageant, which was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, beating out 50 other competitors.

Ava Colindres of Georgia was named first runner-up, with Rachael McLaen of Arizona coming in second. Townsend Blackwell from Tennessee and Olivia Travis from West Virginia completed the top five finalists, as per PEOPLE.

Rachel Lindsay, who previously appeared on The Bachelorette, and Justin Sylvester, an E! News reporter, hosted the event. The judges were actress Francia Raísa, Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Rylee Arnold, influencer Alyssa Carson, Miss Teen USA 2019 Kaliegh Garris, and Miss World 2022 Shree Saini.

Addie Carver, 17, is from Brookhaven, Mississippi. Her journey to the Miss Teen USA title began well before she won the title in April. "After countless years of hearing 'No,' one month ago today, I finally got the 'Yes' that I've been dreaming of," Carver wrote on Instagram following her state victory.

"My journey to this moment has been long, but it’s been so incredibly worth it! There are no words to describe how much achieving this goal means to me, but more than anything, I am grateful and I am READY," she added

Carver's victory is particularly meaningful, given her personal background. According to her Miss Mississippi USA bio, she lost her father when she was thirteen. She found comfort in dancing, which became a safe space for her. Carver hopes to inspire others to find passions that will help them deal with life's challenges. Aside from dancing, she is also a varsity cheerleader.

The crowning of a new Miss Teen USA comes nearly two months after former Miss Teen USA 2023 UmaSofia Srivastava gave up her title. In an Instagram post, Srivastava stated that her "personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization".

She attended a philanthropic event shortly after her resignation and told PEOPLE that it was "definitely not my first choice [to resign]." She added that unfortunately, she is unable to say much more at this time, But she would like to say that it was a well-thought-out decision and she is looking forward to what comes next.

Srivastava's resignation followed that of former Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt, who stepped down to focus on her mental health. Voigt spoke about making decisions that feel right for one's mental health.

She said that her journey as Miss USA has been incredibly meaningful, representing Utah with pride, and later the USA at Miss Universe. Sadly, she made the very tough decision to resign from the title of Miss USA 2023.

