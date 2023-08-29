Who is Bella Poarch and why is she famous? Everything about the American-Philippine media personality

Bella Poarch is an internet sensation best known for her popular TikTok videos. A lip-sync performance of the song 'M to the B' by British rapper Millie B was featured in one of her most popular and watched TikTok videos from back in 2020. Since then, Bella Poarch has moved her attention to a career in music, receiving recognition for her song 'Build a Bitch' from listeners all around the world.

Fans were happy to see beautiful Poarch at the Streamy Awards 2023, but she didn't win any awards this year. She won the Breakout Creator Streamy Award in 2021. Poarch's journey to popularity is one of the most interesting and motivating ones among the tremendously crowded group of influencers.

Who is Bella Poarch?

Bella Poarch's early life

Bella Poarch, aka Denarie Taylor, was born to Filipino parents on February 9, 1997, in San Fabian, Philippines. Bella Poarch's early years were rather depressing because her parents were unable to raise her. She was instead brought up by her grandma until she was three. She was then placed for adoption and taken in by American parents. When Poarch was adopted, her adoptive father was a member of the US military. When her father was stationed in Saudi Arabia, he met the Filipino woman who would become Bella Poarch's adoptive mother.

Poarch's most-watched TikTok

In 2020, Bella started her career by uploading gaming and cosplay content on TikTok. After posting a video lip-syncing to the British rap song 'M to the B,' Bella gained attention making it the most-liked video on the app. Within 8 months of releasing her debut video, she went viral. She currently has over 91 million fans, making her one of the most popular figures in the world.

Fourth Richest TikToker

After Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio, and Addison Rae, Bella is the fourth highest-paid celebrity. She has a net worth of around 10 million dollars. Her average yearly income is about 220,000 dollars. She also earns money via Twitter, modeling, influencer marketing, Instagram, and other platforms.

Poarch served in the Navy

Poarch enrolled in the Navy at the age of 18 in search of freedom and autonomy. She was stationed in Japan at the time and fell in love with the people and culture over there.

Poarch divorced Tyler

In 2019, Bella Poarch tied the knot with Tyler Poarch. The couple's marriage did not last for long, and they filed for divorce in 2022. Since that time, Poarch has avoided mentioning her partner and has kept her dating life a secret.

