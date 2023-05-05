Did Bella Porach cheat on her ‘secret’ husband, whom she divorced? Here's what we know

Bella Poarch, who is a well-known musician and social media influencer, Famously known for her TikTok lip-sync videos. The sentinel star appears to live her whole life in front of her 92.7 million followers, but her marriage was her best-kept secret until she filed for divorce from her ‘secret spouse," Tyler Poarch, in 2022.

After finding out that Bella was involved in a covert marriage that she was terminating, her followers started questioning whether she had been having an extramarital affair with a rapper. When allegations of her alleged adultery surfaced, her followers became curious about her divorce and relationships.

Did Bella Poarch cheat on her ‘secret husband," Tyler Poarch?

Many TikTok users believed Bella was dating rapper Tyga in September 2021. The rumor grew when two singers were spotted in numerous TikTok videos together. The two artists were observed dancing to the rapper's songs at a Los Angeles house, according to GENIUS CELEBS.

As per reports, it claims that the pair had an intimate, steamy tape that was released online. Despite the fact that the video was never watched, dating rumors persisted on the Internet. Bella, on the other hand, later addressed the rumors, asserting that all of the assumptions were false. She also stated that she is simply a "friend" of the artist.

About Bella Porach's relationship

In November 2022, Bella filed for divorce from Tyler, using her maiden name and requesting no spousal support. Along with Bella's covert marriage, fans were shocked to discover that her real last name is not Poarch but rather that of her spouse. The real name of the TikTok star is Denarie Bautista Taylor, and as per court documents, it states that the singer married Tyler in 2019.

Despite keeping her marriage private, Bella has opened up about her previous dates and breakups. During an interview with the H3 Podcast, the singer revealed that she had been single for a year.

She also discussed her stint in the United States Navy after enlisting at the age of 17 to get away from her harsh adoptive home. "I just remember everyone at bootcamp crying because they missed their mom and dad, and I was like, 'What?'" she explained. "This is the greatest thing ever."

Bella Poarch and her tattoo dispute

Bella Poarch's current feud with her ex-husband is not her first. She was also embroiled in a tattoo dispute over a rising sun tattoo on her arm. South Koreans find the Japanese rising sun tattoo insulting because it represents Japan's war banner until World War II and the country's colonial operations in Korea.

Bella Porch, on the other hand, was oblivious to the meaning of her tattoo. Following the controversy, the TikTok star covered up the tattoo and later had it permanently removed.

