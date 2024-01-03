Who is Christina Hall's husband Josh? Exploring their relationship amidst speculations of baby No. 4

To welcome the beginning of the new year, the HGTV star shared a series of black-and-white family images to her Instagram on Sunday. However, some fans mistook the posts for a statement of a different kind. Josh Hall replied to a comment which read, "Fingers crossed that 2024 brings baby #4." Hall replied writing, "No shot. 3 is more than enough for us. Maybe another pup though"

Christina also replied sarcastically to a person who asked, "Is that baby #4 I see peeping through?" in her post. Hall wrote, "After having three children, it's called not sucking in my tummy."

Who is Christina Hall's husband Josh?

Christina was married twice before she met Josh: from 2009 to 2018, to her Flip or Flop co-host Tarek El Moussa; and, from 2018 until 2021, to English television presenter Ant Anstead. Based in Austin, Texas, Joshua Hall is a real estate agent.

Josh was a police officer in California for sixteen years before beginning his career in this field. Josh and Christina, who gained notoriety as the hosts of all ten seasons of the home makeover series Flip or Flop, have many professional interests since they are both realtors.

His previous real estate profile states that he was an expert in buying and selling homes in the Hill Country and Greater Austin area. However, he was personally connected to Southern California, where Christina was born and raised.

Christina and Josh Hall's relationship timeline

Following her split with Anstead on July 6, 2021, rumors were circulating that the HGTV star was seeing someone new. On the same day, she was seen strolling hand in hand at LAX with Joshua Hall.

After sharing a few pictures of herself cuddling up with Josh on Instagram while celebrating his birthday in Mexico, the Christina on the Coast star announced on September 20, 2021, that she and Joshua were engaged. People revealed that the couple got married in April 2022. A private ceremony on Hawaii's coastline was later held to celebrate the couple's wedding.

The couple has been more open about their family life; with both frequently providing updates on their lives through interviews, posts on Instagram, and stories on the platform and other social media.

