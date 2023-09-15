Who is Shane Gillis? American comedian taps out against Joe Rogan after MMA challenge

Shane Gills is one of the most popular stand-up comedians in America. On a recent episode of Andrew Schulz's podcast "Flagrant," Gillis confessed that he challenged Joe Rogan to a drunken fight last week. He said, "I tried to fight Rogan last week… whoops! He ripped my shoulder off and I was hammered so I was like ‘You can’t tap me dude’, So, I kept f**king with him. He tapped me like eight times, dude. He kept going!"

Gillis also mentioned that Rogan was being made fun of by other people there, and that merely pushed him a little farther in his wrestling. Joe Rogan is well-known for both his work with the UFC and his own podcast, which also happens to be the most popular one out there. He has been commentating and hosting UFC events since 1997 and has experience in mixed martial arts himself. Rogan often posts videos of himself doing ju-jitsu and kickboxing, as well as being skilled in karate and taekwondo.

Who is Shane Gills?

Shane Gills' early life

Shane was born on December 11, 1987 in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. The famous comedian grew up with his two sisters, Sarah and Kait. The comedian played football as an attacker as a student at Trinity High School. He entered Elon University after graduating in 2006, where he played for a year. Later, he enrolled at West Chester University, and after earning his degree, he moved to Spain to work as an English teacher.

Debut as a standup comedian

Before moving to Philadelphia in 2016, Gillis made his comedy debut in 2012. There, he won the 2016 Philly's Phunniest Person Contest. The same year, he launched Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast, a podcast he co-hosted with Matt McCusker.

Gills' shows and podcasts

The American podcaster received the Comedy Central Up Next award in 2019 and was recognized as a New Face at the Just for Laughs comedy festival in Montreal. Shane and comedian John McKeever debuted the web series Gilly and Keeves in December 2020. It features comedic skits starring Gillis and McKeever, including "ISIS Toyota," "Uncle Daycare," and "Trump Speed Dating."

In 2021, Shane Gillis: Live in Austin, his first live comedy special, was uploaded to YouTube. In its list of the top 20 comedy specials of 2021, the humor website The Laugh Button placed Shane's show in second place. In a series of appearances on The Joe Rogan Experience known as the "Protect Our Parks" episodes, Gillis, comedians Mark Normand, and Ari Shaffir have all been featured since 2021. On September 5, 2023, Gillis released Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs, his second live comedy special, on Netflix.

