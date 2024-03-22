Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui celebrates festival of colors with the star cast of TV show Suhaagan

After the conclusion of the biggest reality show, Bigg Boss 17, winner Munawar Faruqui is winning hearts with his impeccable talent and burgeoning career opportunities. Munawar was featured in a romantic music video with Hina Khan, which created significant buzz before its release. Following that, the comedian showcased his talent in the Indian Street Premier League, where he bowled out cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Having teased his skills to the audience, Faruqui will now be seen celebrating the festival of colors, Holi, with the Suhaagan family on Colors.

Munawar Faruqui’s appearance on Suhaagan

Ahead of the festival of Holi, daily soaps have started shooting their special Holi episodes. To make the Holi episode of Suhaagan more interesting and filled with excitement, the makers have decided to feature Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui.

As the promo for the Holi episode went on air, anticipation among the audience started building. In the promo, Munawar announces, “Main Munawar aaj ke Holi event mein aap sabka sath dunga (I, Munawar, will join all of you in today’s Holi event).” Interrupting him, Indu Shukla says, “Aur sath hum bhi denge Munawar. Jaise tum Bigg Boss ke vijayeta ho na waise hi hum yaha ke boss (And I will also stand by you, Munawar. Just as you are the winner of Bigg Boss, in the same way, I am the boss here).”

Along with the star cast of Suhagaan, Munawar was also seen enjoying the shooting of the Holi episode. The episode has filled the audience with anticipation as it promises unfolded surprises and unlimited fun. The episode is slated to air tomorrow at 6:30 pm sharp.

About the Show Suhaagan

After the demise of their parents, sisters Bindiya and Payal face challenges on their farm from greedy relatives. Their bond strains over differing values: Bindiya embodies hard work and honesty, while Payal seeks wealth at any cost.

Bindiya stays in the village, while Payal, aspiring for affluence, attends college and dates Krish. The story takes a twist when Krish's father, Baldev, chooses Bindiya as a traditional bride for Krish after she saves his life, causing a rift between the sisters. Krish initially aligns with Payal’s materialistic plans but circumstances lead him to marry Bindiya.

Despite their marriage, Payal schemes to win back Krish, employing manipulations and deceit. Bindiya, on the other hand, fights to expose Payal's true intentions amid betrayal and hardship. Krish's misplaced forgiveness towards Payal eventually drives Bindiya to leave. She returns to her village, meets Samay, who is Krish's cousin, and eventually returns to the Shukla home, setting the stage for further conflict and revelations in their entwined lives.

The star cast of the show includes Garima Kishnani, Raghav Thakur, Neha Narang, Anshula Dhawan, Sahil Phull, and many more.

