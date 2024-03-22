PIC: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Karan Patel shares saucy gym photo with witty caption

Karan Patel, known for playing the character of Raman Bhalla in the hit series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his gym routine, delighting fans and co-stars alike with his witty caption.

Karan Patel shares mirror selfie

In the mirror selfie shared on his Instagram handle, Karan can be seen sweating it out in the gym, wearing full gym attire. However, it wasn't just his dedication to fitness that caught the attention of his followers, but his clever caption that stole the show.

Showcasing his humor and motivating his fans simultaneously, he wrote in the caption, "…. Jab tak mehnat ke phal nahi milte, tab tak chalo biscuit hi banane ki koshish kar lete hain …" (Until the fruits of hard work are obtained, let's try making biscuits, referring to his abs)."

The post not only garnered an outpouring of love from his devoted fanbase but also sparked a hilarious exchange with his former co-star Abhishek Verma, who played Aditya Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Abhishek joined in with a playful comment, saying, "Jaldi banalooo chaii ke saath kaam aayenge. (Make them quickly, they'll go well with tea)," eliciting laughter from fans and fellow celebrities alike. Anita Hassanandani, another co-star and dear friend of Karan, dropped a fire emoji in response to his post, signifying her approval and admiration.

Fans Reaction:

As usual, Karan's post got his fans really excited. They flooded it with compliments right after he shared it. One fan confessed, "Aapki post hi dekh rhi hu kbse ...... Aakhe hi nhi htt rhi. (I've been looking at only your post for so long... Can't take my eyes off)." Another fan fervently pleaded for a sequel to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, expressing, "Please Yeh Hai Mohabbatein part 2 with divyanka tripathi please . . 5 baar dekh chuki YHM 6th time dekh rhi hu. (Please make Yeh Hai Mohabbatein part 2 with Divyanka Tripathi, please. I have watched YHM five times, now watching it for the sixth time)."

About Karan Patel:

Karan Patel's journey in the entertainment industry has been nothing short of remarkable. He started his acting career with the iconic soap opera Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki and later graced the screens as a part of the original cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Over the years, he has been a staple in Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms productions, starring in acclaimed shows like Kkavyanjali, Kasamh Se, and Kasturi.

However, it was his portrayal of Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein that catapulted him to superstardom, earning him widespread acclaim and a massive fan following. The show bid adieu in 2019, but Karan's legacy lives on, with fans eagerly awaiting his next on-screen project.

