EXCLUSIVE: Divyanka Tripathi on making friends while shooting for KKK11; Wants to revisit Cape Town with Vivek

Divyanka Tripathi says she has made many friends in the show. She is also all praise for the show’s host Rohit Shetty.

Dahiya recently returned from Cape Town where she was shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 (KKK 11). In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress said that KKK 11 is the best show that she has ever done. “(That is) because of all the learning experience that I went through, and also it was a phase of self realisation,” says Divyanka.

She further adds, “There was definitely an increment in self worth as well. I would say this was the most unforgettable experience ever.” Divyanka informs that she had made many friends on the show. “Thankfully this show is such, where more than the competition you know the kind of adversities we all go through, so all of us want the other contestants to perform well. We don’t want any of us to quit, and that's what was happening during our season. I have seen many other reality shows where one always wants to win, and doesn’t want the other person to perform well. However, here we were all motivating each other, and these tiny victories over one’s phobias and fears, they were beautiful. Yes I have made many friends in the show, and I think these relationships are to stay forever,” says Divyanka.

Divyanka adds that they didn’t get to explore Cape Town much as they were all in a bio bubble. “So I didn’t really get to shop at all. The most I shopped was at the airport. I am happy in fact being back, I’ll definitely miss the show. But when it comes to Cape Town, I think I would like to revisit it with Vivek (Dahiya, actor-husband) and explore it better,” she states.

She is also all praise for the show’s host, Rohit Shetty. “I think Rohit Shetty Sir, he is the soul of Fear Factor. The way he motivates you, gives you small tricks and tips to perform the stunts that makes a whole lot of difference. You know his sheer presence gives you a lot of faith in yourself as well. Thankfully, he is such a nice, balanced person, he knows the craft so well. So having him around was a blessing, and I am really glad that I got to know him through the show,” Divyanka signs off.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 15 EXCLUSIVE: Vindu Dara Singh says he'd like to be a part of the show & see Ravi Dubey in it

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×