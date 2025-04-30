Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik expresses THIS wish after he shares PIC with a baby

Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik, popularly known as the Chota Bhaijaan of the entertainment industry, has a massive fan following. His recent Instagram post left fans in awe as Abdu uploaded a cute picture with an adorable baby. The 21-year-old can be seen holding the baby as he looks into the camera to pose. The little one seems chubby as he lies peacefully in Abdu's arms while the picture is clicked. Sharing this post, Abdu expressed his wish to become a father.

Advertisement

Taking to his Instagram account, Abdu Rozik uploaded a picture with the baby, and in the caption of this post, he wrote, "I dream of being a father one day inshallah!"

Here, the Tajikstani singer can be seen wearing a denim jacket with an all-black look. He can be seen sporting a black hat. The baby has been covered in winter outfits.

Take a look at Abdu Rozik's post here-

After this post was shared, fans quickly reacted to this post and Abdu's caption. Several dropped heart and fire emoticons on his post, and one fan commented, "Can't wait to see you as father. my guy." Amidst these comments, fans even demanded Abdu's return to Laughter Chefs. A fan commented, "Abdu come back in laughter chefs. i want to see you again," and the comments continued.

Last year in September, the social media star made headlines after he called off his wedding to his fiancée, Amira. Talking to ETimes, Abdu Rozik said that as his relationship with Amira developed, they came across a few cultural differences, after which the decision to get married did not seem appropriate.

Advertisement

Workwise, Abdu Rozik was last seen in the hit cooking reality show, Laughter Chefs 2. The famous social media personality took a break from the show to observe the holy month of Ramadan with his family. It was said that Abdu will return to Laughter Chefs 2 after Ramadan. However, as of now, the social media star is yet to return to the show.

Abdu Rozik became a household name and a beloved personality after his stint in the hit show Bigg Boss 16.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Abdu Rozik is NOT quitting Laughter Chefs 2; here's the truth behind speculations of his exit