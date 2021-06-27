Bigg Boss 15 EXCLUSIVE: Vindu Dara Singh says he'd like to be a part of the show & see Ravi Dubey in it

Vindu Dara Singh says there are so many people who deserve to be in Bigg Boss, and according to him Ravi Dubey is at the top of that list.

It is being reported that ’s Bigg Boss is gearing to make a return on television with its 15th season, and many speculative participant names have already started doing the rounds. Interestingly, many contestants from the earlier seasons were a part of Season 14, and we wonder if the makers will continue the trend this year as well. So Pinkvilla reached out to actor Vindu Dara Singh to know if he would like to be a part of Bigg Boss 15 too. He was a contestant on season 3, and had made an appearance in the last season too.

“Hundred percent. Whenever Bigg Boss calls me, I’ll be standing at the doorstep,” says Vindu adding that he hasn’t been approached as yet for Bigg Boss 15. “Why should they approach us? Firstly the season will start, and if it's a hit with the public then do they need anyone else? Only if the season’s a bit dull, then they might need some life in the show. I believe last time they made a mistake by starting it so big. Such huge people came inside the show like Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan - so it had become too much,” says Vindu.

He further adds, “When you start on a high, then there is only one way - down. So that was a mistake I feel, and they won’t repeat it this time. They will do something different, as every time Bigg Boss is different. Whatever the surprises they have in store for us, we are ready. Bring them on.”

Is there any actor that he would like to see participate in Bigg Boss 15? “I would love to see many actors. Ravi Dubey is just fantastic - that is a Bigg Boss guy. In fact I told him, but he said ‘nahin paji mere se nahin hoga (I won’t be able to do it)’. People get worried. See when Sidharth went inside, he won everybody’s heart. There are so many people who deserve to be in Bigg Boss, and when they go inside they will create magic. Usmein Ravi top of the list aata hai (Ravi is at the top of that list),” Vindu signs off.

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande clears the air on her participating in Bigg Boss 15: Not going to be part of the show

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×