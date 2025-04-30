Shehnaaz Gill looks elated as she purchases swanky car; find out its whopping price: PICS

Shehnaaz Gill is riding high on success and fame. Following her Bigg Boss 13 stint, Shehnaaz's career skyrocketed, and she even did several Bollywood films. After making a name for herself, the actress continues to be unstoppable and has now added a new feather to her hat. Shehnaaz has now purchased a new car, which is worth more than a crore. The actress has purchased a Mercedes-Benz GLS, which costs between Rs 1.57 to 1.65 crores.

Sharing this good news with her fans, Shehnaaz Gill dropped several photos with her new car and announced this big news. In these photos, the actress is wearing a white top and denim jeans and white sneakers. The actress looks elated as she poses beside her new car.

She is all smiles as she flaunts her new car and even performs a ritual before taking her car home. Sharing this post, she wrote, "From dreams to driveways my hard work now has four wheels. Feeling truly blessed! waheguru tera shukar aa."

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's post here-

After she shared photos with her new car, Kusha Kapila congratulated Shehnaaz and wrote, "gaddi tere naal baadi jachdi." For the uninformed, Shehnaaz and Kusha were seen together in a film titled Thank You For Coming.

Shehnaaz Gill has a new Punjabi film in the pipeline. On November 22, 2024, the actor shared a post giving fans a glimpse of her upcoming work. As per the post, Shehnaaz has started shooting for her upcoming Punjabi film. She began her acting career with the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. Later, she continued to grow her career with diverse projects.

Most notably, Shehnaaz rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Prior to this, she had been a part of a few Punjabi films. After her journey in the controversial reality show, the actress starred in numerous music videos and Bollywood movies. She was a part of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Thank You for Coming, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and more.

