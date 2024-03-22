Pakistani content consumption is widely increasing across the globe, and its impact on India is particularly significant due to their proximity. The Pakistani entertainment industry has gained a massive following worldwide, thanks to its dramas and suspense thriller shows. In this article, we have listed the top seven Pakistani dramas to watch, according to their IMDB ratings. These dramas are perfect for binge-watching anytime.

7 best Pakistani dramas as per IMDB ratings

Pyarey Afzal (9.0)

Pyarey Afzal, starring Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ayeza Khan, Sohai Ali Abro, and Sana Javed in lead roles, has received 9.0 out of 10 on IMDB. The show is the highest-rated Pakistani drama on IMDB because of its interesting storyline. Pyarey Afzal aired from 2013 to 2014 and gained numerous awards and recognition for its amazing content.

The tale revolves around Afzal, who couldn't tie the knot with his beloved Farah. He heads back to his hometown, only to find himself betrothed to Yasmeen. The story takes a surprising turn when Farah finally expresses her love for him.

Watch Pyarey Afzal's promo here-

Zindagi Gulzar Hai (8.9)

Zindagi Gulzar Hai, starring Sanam Saeed, Fawad Khan, and Samina Peerzada, in pivotal roles, has gained 8.9 ratings on IMDB. Known as one of the most loved and watched shows, Zindagi Gulzar Hai aired from 2012 to 2013. Its interesting storyline resonated with the viewers and it became audiences' favorite drama.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai won several prestigious awards. The story centers around Kashaf Murtaza, a schoolteacher who was abandoned by her father, leaving her with her mother and two sisters. While her father gets married to another woman in order to have a son, Kashaf struggles emotionally and financially as she belongs to a lower-middle-class family. After a while, Zaroon enters her life and the story takes a dramatic turn.

Watch Zindagi Gulzar Hai's promo here-

Humsafar (8.9)

Humsafar, featuring Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, and Naveen Waqar in lead roles, bagged 8.9 ratings on IMDB owing to its interesting story. This rom-com received wide recognition worldwide because of its star-studded cast and relatable storyline.

The storyline is based on the lives of Khira, Ashar, and Sara. Khirad and Ashar are a couple who are pressured into marriage due to the untimely death of Khirad's mother. However, Sara, Ashar's best friend, is heartbroken because she is in love with him.

Watch Humsafar's promo here-

Suno Chanda (8.8)

Iqra Aziz and Farhan Saeed's show Suno Chanda is undoubtedly one of the widely acclaimed Pakistani dramas as it has gained immense love from Indian audiences as well. The rom-com received 8.8 ratings on IMDB because of its impressive story and the acting prowess of the actors. Suno Chanda not only achieved several accolades but gained a massive dedicated fan following. The show aired from 2018 to 2019

The story primarily revolves around Ajiya and Arsalan, who hate each other but are forced by their families to get married. They try to make some plans to cancel their wedding but slowly fall in love with each other and get married. Their bittersweet on-screen relationship is loved by the audience to date.

Watch Suno Chanda's promo here-

Hum Tum (8.7)

Hum Tum stars Ahad Raza Mir, Ramsha Khan, Junaid Khan, and Sarah Khan in lead roles. The family drama received an impressive 8.7 ratings on IMDB and is known to be a family entertainer. It was a Ramadan special show which aired from April 2022 to May 2022.

The show revolves around the love-hate relationship of Adam and Neha who are childhood rivals and share a mutual dislike towards each other. It explores the journey of these two characters and how they fall in love with each other.

Watch Hum Tum's promo here-

Mere Humsafar (8.6)

Mere Humsafar is another Pakistani drama that has received unconditional love from the audience. The show has gained 8.6 IMDB ratings because of its impressive story. Starring the beautiful Hania Aamir and the handsome Farhan Saeed, the show aired from 2021 to 2022 and quickly gained attention because of its engaging content.

The story of Mere Humsafar is about Hala, a British-Pakistani girl who is left alone in Pakistan at a young age by her father, Nafees, because his new European wife does not want to raise his daughter from his previous marriage. Soon Hamza enters her life and her life takes a beautiful turn.

Watch Mere Humsafar's promo here-

Meray Paas Tum Ho (8.3)

Meray Paas Tum Ho, starring Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, and Adnan Siddiqui in lead roles, has received 8.3 ratings on IMDB out of 10. The show aired from 2019 to 2020 and received immense love from fans.

Meray Paas Tum Ho's story revolves around an honest middle-class guy madly in love with his wife struggles when she leaves him because of money.

Watch Meray Paas Tum Ho's promo here-

