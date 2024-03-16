Ramadan is already here. In this pious month, people fast from dawn to sunset, abstaining from food and drink. Although there can be several fun things to do during this time, watching Pakistani TV shows can be the most exciting thing. Undeniably, on this occasion, such dramas become center of attraction for viewers beyond Pakistan's borders. Indian viewers find themselves glued to the screens, enjoying the shows. In fact, the Pakistani entertainment industry has several Ramadan-themed TV shows that revolve around different topics, including family drama and marital relationships.

So, here we have listed a few Pakistani dramas that you can binge-watch during Ramadan. Aren't you all excited already? Without beating around the bush, let us dive in!

1. Chupke Chupke

This has to be on the list! If you're wondering why, let us tell you. Starring Osman Khalid Butt and Ayeza Khan, the show is not only high on drama but depicts a roller coaster of emotions. It is an endearing tale of two individuals who get married despite hating each other. Soon after its premiere, the show captured the hearts of the audience, and the on-screen chemistry of the lead couple was one of the inviting factors for the show.

Chupke Chupke managed to reach people beyond its native viewers, thanks to the comedic storyline and characters. While Osman plays a rigid and serious boy, Ayeza captivates as a lively and bubbly girl. The rom-com premiered on April 14, 2021 on Hum TV.

2. Suno Chanda

Needless to say, Suno Chanda is one of the most popular and hit Pakistani dramas, which garnered high viewership not only in Pakistan but other countries, including India. Farhan Saeed and Iqra Aziz as Arsal and Jiya will truly make your experience of watching the show lovely. Suno Chanda is an endearing tale of a couple who are cousins, and how their love story begins with hate.

Directed by Ahson Talish, Suno Chanda is a Ramadan romantic comedy show. The Tom & Jerry dynamic of the Arsal and Jiya will leave you in splits. From their bickering to their blossoming romance, the show beautifully portrays Pakistani wedding traditions.

3. Chand Tara

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor, a real-life celebrity couple, take the lead in Chand Tara, which premiered on Hum TV during Ramadan in 2023. Along with delivering impactful messages, the show revolves around the dynamics of a joint family, highlighting both its advantages and disadvantages. While it garnered a decent response from viewers, it's worth giving it a shot, especially since it's a special Ramadan show.

Chand Tara is the story of a software engineer, Chand, who meets gynecologist Tara, and they form a bond. As their feelings for each other grow, the duo face various chaotic situations and make efforts to deal with them. Consisting of 30 episodes, Chand Tara stars Rehan Sheikh and Saba Faisal in prominent roles.

4. Fairy Tale

If you are in the mood to watch something light-hearted and romantic, Fairy Tale is the best option. The drama lets you witness how destiny plays its cards in different aspects of life. This family entertainer is directed by Ali Hasan and stars Sehar Khan and Hamza Sohail in the lead. Fairy Tale has proven its widespread appeal by spawning a successful third season after the popularity of the first two.

Additionally, Fairy Tale is praised for its well-written portrayal of romance. It depicts the story of a young middle-class girl, Umeed, who aspires to live a wealthy life. Possessing a bright and overwhelming personality, Umeed falls into a love triangle.

5. Hum Tum

You can probably tag this as one of the most fun romantic comedy dramas. Hum Tum can definitely be watched during Ramadan. The overall feel and the content of the show are exactly on point, and the drama will keep you engaged and entertained till the end. Offering lots of laughter, family drama, and emotions, Hum Tum features brilliant characterizations.

While Sarah Khan and Junaid Khan make a great on-screen couple, Ahad Raza Mir and Ramsha Khan form a refreshing pair in the show. Centered on two neighboring households, one of which is raising clever girls and the other well-behaved boys, Hum Tum is a complete package.

6. Tanaa Banna

Warning! You might fall for Danyal Zafar, Ali Zafar's brother, in Tanaa Banaa! Revolving around a newly married young couple, Zain (Danyal Zafar) and Zoya (Alizeh Shah), this Pakistani drama is a fresh and enjoyable show that you can binge-watch during Ramadan. It allows you to slip into a world of smiles with comedic punchlines and sweet scenes.

Tanaa Banaa portrays Zoya as a sweet and kind character who is unapologetic about her career goals. The show is filled with positive vibes and the chemistry between Danyal and Alizeh is truly captivating. Overall, Tanaa Banaa is a refreshing watch.

