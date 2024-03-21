After Bigg Boss 17’s Aishwarya Sharma, BB 16 contestant Sreejita De faints on shooting sets, DEETS inside

Sreejita De has made significant contributions to the television industry with her remarkable roles. She gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Mukta Rathore in the highly popular TV series Uttaran, which aired on Colors channel from 2008 to 2015. Her performance was well-received by viewers. According to a recent report by the Times of India, the actress fainted on the sets while shooting for her show Shaitani Rasmein.

After Aishwarya Sharma, Sreejita De faints

It is quite common for actresses to undergo health issues due to their hectic shooting schedules. Recently, it was all over the news that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Aishwarya Sharma fainted while shooting with her husband on the sets of Suhagan. She later confirmed that it happened because her blood pressure dropped, and not because she was pregnant. In her note, she mentioned that this information is for the media.

Earlier today, TOI reported that actress Sreejita De also fainted due to low blood pressure while shooting for Shaitani Rasmein.

The actress expressed her enthusiasm for making a comeback to the fiction genre after taking a short break. However, during the filming of the show, she collapsed, prompting an immediate medical response. A doctor immediately attended her on set, administering treatment and prescribing medications. After resting for some time, Sreejita resumed shooting for the show.

Advertisement

Sreejita’s on her role in Shaitani Rasmein

In an earlier interview, while discussing her preparations for the role, the Bigg Boss 16 contestant shared, "To convincingly play a 'dayan' or 'chudail' in a supernatural drama, it's crucial to prepare deeply to make the character believable and connect with the audience. This means completely diving into the essence of the character, ensuring a direct link with viewers."

She further commented, "My fascination with the powerful nature of supernatural characters drove me to commit entirely and give my best performance. Therefore, thorough preparation was a key aspect of my approach."

More about Sreejita De

Sreejita De began her TV career with roles in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Karam Apna Apna. She entered Bollywood with Tashan in 2008 and became a household name for her roles in TV shows like Uttaran, Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi, and Piya Rangrezz. She also appeared in Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and episodic TV shows like Savdhaan India. From 2018 to 2020, she was in Nazar and Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! in 2019. She competed in Bigg Boss 16, finishing 12th, and is currently part of Shaitani Rasmein as the character Chaya Dayan.

ALSO READ: TRP Report Week 11: Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Jhanak sustain spots; Udne Ki Aasha impresses