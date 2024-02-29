Ahead of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finale, host Gauahar Khan starts preparation for her grand performance

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is nearing its grand finale, and preparations to deliver the best have already started by everyone. It seems that this finale is going to be a little more exciting, as the host Gauahar Khan will perform a dance at the grand finale. Although Khan is hosting this season of the biggest reality show, she is a great dancer in real life, and watching her perform again on the stage will be irresistible.

Gauhar Khan’s preparations ahead Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finale

In a recent video shared by Khan, she expresses her gratitude for being a part of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11'. Additionally, she was seen driving herself to the rehearsals, stating, "I am excited for the rehearsals."

Gauahar Khan's reaction after reaching the sets

In the video, Gauahar mentioned she was running twenty minutes late for her rehearsals, admitting it's always embarrassing for her to be late, but today was an exception due to genuine issues. Maneuvering through Mumbai's traffic and doing her eyebrows at a traffic signal, she managed to make it on time for her rehearsals. Upon arrival, the actress expressed, "I have reached. I'm in high spirits. I'm very excited."

She has yet to reveal the song chosen for her performance. Her choreographer, confident in her abilities, assures that Gauahar is set to deliver an outstanding performance in the grand finale.

The actress committed to returning to her pre-pregnancy weight and form, and following eight months of dedicated work, she has successfully reached her goal. Khan looks the same as she used to before conceiving her son Zehaan.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Gauahar Khan has been fulfilling her hosting duties on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 alongside Rithvik Dhanjani. Both hosts have a history with the show; Gauahar participated in JDJ season three, while Rithvik was a contestant in season five. The judges' panel includes Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Malaika Arora. Meanwhile, the finalists of the show are all fueled up with high spirits and enthusiasm. The top contestants of JDJ11 include Manisha Rani, Shoiab Ibrahim, Adrija Sinha, Sreerama Chandra, and Dhanashree Verma.

