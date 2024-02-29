In the latest episode of Shark Tank India 3, a brand that offers graphic design solutions came to impress the Sharks. They interacted with Sharks Anupam Mittal, Amit Jain, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta and Namita Thapar. Sharks were amused to hear some fun facts about them. However, talking about the pitch and the offer, Anupam Mittal posed a concerning question that in the years to come their business might be taken over by AI.

Pitchers introduce their brand

The founders Jatinder Kumar, Nisha Droch, Shallu Narula, Mukesh Jain and Pawan Kumar introduced their graphic design collective brand Creative Hatti and talked about their business concepts to the Sharks. It is a platform which provides desi stock graphics like design templates, Indianised character bundles and other Graphic Assets to brands and businesses.

Their graphics help in branding and they claim big companies like Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm and even Shark Tank companies have used their graphics for their businesses. They have a stock of 1 lakh + characters and more than 10 lakhs plus vectors have been downloaded from Creative Hatti. They asked for Rs 60 lakhs for 2 per cent equity.

Pitchers' story shock Sharks

Vineeta asked the founders how they came together and their story surprised and shocked all the Sharks. Shallu explained that Nisha and she have gone to the same school and are childhood buddies. They met Mukesh, Pawan and Jatinder during graduation. That's when they decided to turn this friendship into business. They started their business from a small house on rent and when their parents were against it, they made them meet each other.

What's surprising is these founders wear similar clothes, even pyjamas, and they stay together in the same house and are married. This shocked the Shark Tank India 3 judges. Shallu is married to Mukesh and Nisha is married to Pawan. All the sharks burst out laughing and Anupam Mittal asked Jatinder, "Tere kya hoga? (What will happen to you?)"

Mukesh is the CEO; Shallu and Nisha are the creative heads; Jatinder is the COO and operations head and Pawan looks after the Production. Their brand deal in creating in-house creation of characters and graphic templates. The price per creative character bundle is Rs 3,999 for the lifetime. A regular license is provided to customers for creative character bundles upon purchase.

Anupam Mittal warns pitchers of AI

Hearing this, Shark Amit Jain advises them to have a legal team. Aman Gupta also remarks that their concept is similar to Shutterstock. Anupam questions them about the existence of their business because of generative AI. He says that AI will pose a threat to their business in the coming days. Anupam Mittal says that the market is full of creatives. However, the Creative Hatti team differs.

For the unversed, generative AI is a type of artificial intelligence technology that can generate visuals, audio, text and other data.

The pitchers go back without a deal as Anupam Mittal says it's more like a freelancing gig than a business. Amit Jain and Aman Gupta back out saying they are already doing good and don't need an investment.

