Aly Goni introduces fans to newest member of the family; becomes paw parent as he welcomes a pet dog

Aly Goni is a social media sensation. He keeps his fans and followers updated with various happenings in his life. The actor shares a YouTube channel named JasLy with his ladylove Jasmin Bhasin. The duo often give a sneak peek into their personal life through vlogs. Recently, Aly dropped a vlog where he revealed that he has finally bought a dog.

Aly Goni welcomes home a pet dog

Aly Goni uploaded a vlog wherein he talked about his plans to go to his hometown, Jammu. It began with a warm hello from Aly. The actor then showed a minor injury under his eye that he got while at the gym. He then shared his excitement with the viewers and informed them that his parents had finally given him approval to bring home a dog.

On his way home, Aly picked up the pet dog he got for himself. He then introduced the pooch to his fans and revealed that he had named him Hulk. Goni further revealed the reason behind the name. And, he mentioned he named his pet dog Hulk because he looks similar to the Marvel comics’ superhero.

Here are some glimpses from Aly Goni’s vlog:

After reaching home, Aly Goni captured his nieces and nephews' reaction to seeing Hulk. They were quite happy and were playing with the pet. The kids even suggested naming Aly’s new baby Wolf instead of Hulk.

Towards the end of the vlog, the actor mentioned Jasmin not being able to reach Jammu. He stated that her flight could not land due to extreme fog and she had to return to Mumbai.

About Aly Goni

Aly Goni stepped into the world of showbiz with MTV Splitsvilla 5 in 2012. In the following year, he forayed into acting with Ektaa Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Though he appeared in a supporting role, the actor was noticed for his portrayal. Aly has been part of shows such as Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Dhhai Kilo Prem, Dil Hi Toh Hai, and Naagin 3.

Apart from fiction, Aly Goni has participated in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Bigg Boss 14. The handsome hunk is in a relationship with Jasmin Bhasin.

