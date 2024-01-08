Shraddha Arya blooms in lavender floral jumpsuit for her beach day; outfit DETAILS inside
Shraddha Arya is spending her days with her husband, Rahul Nagal. The Kundali Bhagya actress wore a beautiful lavender jumpsuit for her recent outing with him. Check out the price of the outfit here.
Popular actress Shraddha Arya returned a few days back after enjoying a luxury retreat with her husband, Rahul Nagal, during the year-end holidays. The couple are having a gala time in each other's presence and are sharing glimpses on social media. Today, the Kundali Bhagya star shared a series of snapshots on her Instagram, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense as she enjoyed a day by the beach.
Shraddha Arya chooses floral jumpsuit as her outfit for beach day
This morning, Shraddha Arya uploaded a series of photos showcasing her dreamy outfit. In the caption, she wrote, "Pictures by him between pictures with him… #HerandHim #HubbyPhotographySkills," giving a sweet nod to her husband's photography skills.
The actress looked lovely in a beautiful floral print jumpsuit featuring strappy shoulders and a flattering v-neck. The creme-colored fabric adorned with lovely lavender flowers looked summery and was perfect for a day out by the beach. It's complete with a belt and a brown round buckle. The Kundali Bhagya actress paired the jumpsuit with stylish brown strappy sandals and a chic tiny handbag in a matching shade.
Check out Shraddha Arya's outfit here:
Opting for a minimalist approach, the actress completed her look with black shades and a classic watch. Her straight, flowing hair perfectly complemented the beach setting.
Price of Shraddha Arya's jumpsuit
The jumpsuit that the actress wore is from the brand Forever New. It's available on online platforms for Rs. 8,000. If you are planning a relaxing beach vacation, then make sure to get your hands on this comfortable yet oh-so-chic outfit without wasting time.
The series of pictures captured Shraddha Arya striking poses against the beach backdrop, exuding both charm and confidence. Some of the snapshots also featured the actress alongside her husband, who opted for a simple yet classic look in a white tee shirt and grey denim.
The post quickly garnered attention from fans and fellow celebrities, with many praising Shraddha Arya's style. The comments section was flooded with compliments, emojis, and words of admiration for the couple. One user wrote, "OMG!! Your outfit!" Another commented, "Love you both!"
