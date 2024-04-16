Jasmin Bhasin is among the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She gained popularity during her stint on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14.

The actress is also a part of the Punjabi film industry. She is known not only for her acting talents but also for her fashion sense. The actress recently shared a video of a gorgeous rib-knit dress with a sweetheart neckline.

Jasmin Bhasin in a stunning red Rib-Knit dress

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Tashan-e-Ishq actress shared a video from her drafts in a stunning red rib-knit dress. She wrote in the caption, “One from the drafts.” Jasmin dazzled in a fitted red dress with a calf-length silhouette. The dress featured a sweetheart neckline, long sleeves with subtly flared cuffs, and a straight hem. She kept her hair open.

Aly Goni’s reaction

However, what also grabbed our attention was the comment posted by Aly Goni after Jasmin uploaded the video. Aly posted a red heart in the comment section. In the video, the actress was seen joyfully showcasing her beautiful dress.

She used an audio that says, “Apne hi Haathon Laga lo thoda gulaal khudko, mera yakeen maano tum swayam ke rang mein khoob jachte ho, or ghul do aatmaprem ki bhaang antarmann mein, kya galat hai isme ki tum sabse zyada pyaar khud se karte ho. (Put some color on yourself with your own hands, lose yourself in your own uniqueness. Trust me, you shine the brightest in your own skin. Embrace self-love within, there's nothing wrong in loving yourself the most).”

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni love story

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni bonded during their time on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and their friendship grew stronger. Despite rumors, they denied any romantic relationship. During Bigg Boss 14, Aly entered the show as a wildcard contestant when Jasmin was facing challenges. As they spent more time together, they realized they had feelings for each other. Eventually, their friendship turned into a romantic relationship on the show.

More about Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin made her debut in the entertainment industry with the Tamil film Vaanam. She was a part of several South Indian films such as Beware of Dogs, the Telugu film Veta and more. She is widely recognized as Twinkle Taneja in the TV series Tashan-e-Ishq and Dil Se Dil Tak. She also participated in several reality shows.

