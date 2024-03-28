The controversial life of social media sensation and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been in the news for a long time. Recently, Elvish's imprisonment in the snake venom case shocked his fans and followers to the core. After getting bail, Elvish shared a vlog expressing his gratitude to his fans for supporting him through this tough phase of his life.

Elvish Yadav visits Siddhivinayak Temple:

It seems like Elvish Yadav is now in Mumbai for his professional commitments. A few hours ago, Elvish shared a picture with his friends on his Instagram story as he visited Siddhivinayak Temple. He gave his fans and followers a glimpse of his visit by sharing a photo where he was posing with his friends.

Elvish Yadav's relationship with controversies:

Fans favorite, Elvish Yadav, has grabbed the headlines several times due to the recurring controversies occurring in his life. Be it his online brawl with influencer Maxtern, aka Sagar Thakur, or slapping a stranger in Jaipur, his name sparked in the news for all the wrong reasons. However, it was the big snake venom case due to which Elvish landed in serious trouble.

Elvish Yadav was involved in a case related to a rave party that took place last year. The party involved snakes and snake venom, which were seized by the authorities. Yadav was accused of attending the party and also supplying the snake venom. He denied the accusations at first, but later media reports suggested that he admitted to his involvement in the case.

On March 17, 2024, he was arrested along with five other people under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code due to his connection with the snake venom case. Following his arrest, he was taken into 14-day judicial custody.

However, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner received relief when he was granted bail on March 22. The Noida court approved his bail in the snake venom case, and his lawyer, Prashant Rathi, confirmed that Yadav had been granted bail based on two sureties worth Rs. 50,000 each.

A sneak peek into Elvish Yadav's professional life:

Elvish Yadav is a famous and most-followed YouTuber, who has a dedicated fanbase. He became a household name after participating in the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2. Despite entering as a wild card, Elvish emerged as the winner and grabbed limelight for his vocal personality. After his stint on the show, Elvish starred in several music videos with many actresses.

Speaking about his personal life, the social media star believes in leading a luxurious life and has all the top-notch amenities. From expensive automobiles to a four-storey house, Elvish's lavish personal lifestyle is a dream for many.

