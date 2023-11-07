Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Net Worth: Everything you need to know about Bigg Boss 17 couple
Power couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Let's take a look at the net worth of the couple.
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, a dynamic and much-admired couple in the world of Indian entertainment, have captured the hearts of audiences not only with their individual talents but also with their heartwarming love story. The two are currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 17 house.
Ankita Lokhande is one of the highest-paid contestants on Salman Khan’s controversial reality show. Over the years through her long career in the television and entertainment industry, the actress amassed huge wealth. From Ankita's rise to fame in the television world to Vicky's successful business endeavours, their combined net worth showcases the fruits of their hard work and dedication.
Let’s explore the financial journeys of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, offering insights into their individual wealth, shared ventures, and the luxury lifestyle they have built together.
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s Net Worth 2023
Vicky Jain is a reputed businessman, while Ankita Lokhande is one of the most reliable actresses. Her acting prowess has been proved not just in television serials, but also in Bollywood films.
Reportedly, Vicky Jain’s estimated net worth is around Rs 100 crore. And, Ankita Lokhande’s net worth is around Rs 25 crores
Ankita Lokhande's Biography
Real Name/ Full Name: Tanuja Lokhande
Nick Name/ Celebrated Name: Anki/ Ankita Lokhande Jain
Birth Place: Indore, Madhya Pradesh
Date of Birth: 19 December 1984
Age: 38
Height: 5 ft 5inches
Weight: 55kg approx
Eye Colour: Black
Hair Colour: Brown
Parents’ Names: Late Shashikant Lokhande and Vandana Pandis Lokhande
Siblings: Jyoti Lokhande, Arpan Lokhande, Sooraj Lokhande
School: Not known
College: Not known
Religion: Hinduism
Nationality: Indian
Gender: Female
Sexuality: Straight
Marital Status: Married
Zodiac Sign: Libra
Spouse’s Name: Vicky Jain
Kids: NA
Profession: Actor, Model, Reality show contestant
Net Worth: INR 25 Crores
Vicky Jain's Biography
Real Name/ Full Name: Vikas Kumar Jain
Nick Name/ Celebrated Name: Vicky
Birth Place: Raipur, Chattisgarh
Date of Birth: 1 August 1986
Age: 35
Height: 5 ft 10 inches
Weight: 55kg approx
Eye Colour: Hazel brown
Hair Colour: Black
Parents’ Names: Vinod Kumar Jain and Ranjana Jain
Siblings: Vishal Jain, Varsha Jain
School: Not known
College: Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune
Religion: Jainism
Nationality: Indian
Gender: Male
Sexuality: Straight
Marital Status: Married
Zodiac Sign: Leo
Spouse’s Name: Ankita Lokhande
Kids: NA
Profession: Businessman, Reality show contestant
Net Worth: INR 100 Crores
Vicky Jain’s Early Life
Vicky Jain, a well-established businessman, hogged the limelight after his marriage to Ankita Lokhande. Born in the year 1986, Vicky hails from a prosperous family of industrialists and was born in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. His parents, Vinod Kumar and Ranjana Jain, provided him with a comfortable upbringing. Vicky has two siblings, a sister named Varsha Jain and a brother named Vishal Jain.
Vicky Jain's educational journey began in Mumbai, Maharashtra, where he completed his primary education. He pursued his undergraduate degree in economics at Savitribai Phule Pune University in Pune. Committed to furthering his academic pursuits, he went on to earn a Master's in Business Administration (MBA) from the prestigious Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) in Mumbai.
His union with Ankita Lokhande, a significant event in their lives, took place on the 14th of December 2021.
Ankita Lokhande’s Early Life
Ankita Lokhande, born as Tanuja Lokhande on the 19th of December 1984 in Indore, comes from a Marathi family. She is the daughter of Shashikant Lokhande and Vandana Phadnis Lokhande, who worked as a teacher.
In addition to Ankita, the Lokhande family includes two brothers, Sooraj and Arun, and a sister named Jyoti. Ankita's journey into the world of acting commenced after she completed her education and moved to Mumbai in 2005 to pursue her acting career. Interestingly, during her early years, she also excelled in badminton, showcasing her versatile talents.
Ankita Lokhande's Career
The talented actress garnered overnight fame and success with her role as Archana, the protagonist in the serial Pavitra Rishta, opposite her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. She also participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 with the late actor. In February 2022, she participated in Smart Jodi with her husband Vicky Jain.
She also explored Bollywood with films like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Baaghi 3.
Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande’s Source of Income
Vicky Jain's primary source of income stems from his role as the Managing Director of the Mahavir Inspire group, a multifaceted conglomerate involved in various sectors, including logistics, real estate, diamonds, power generation, washery operations, and coal trading. This undoubtedly contributes significantly to his financial success.
Additionally, Vicky holds key positions as the secretary of Triveni Dental College and Hospital in Raipur and Birla Open Minds Preschool in Bilaspur, expanding his financial portfolio through these roles. Furthermore, he is passionate about sports and is the co-owner of the Box Cricket League (BCL) team, Mumbai Tigers.
Ankita Lokhande earns a substantial income through acting, accumulating around Rs 3-4 crore from her roles in movies, and approximately Rs 1.5-2 crore from her appearances in TV shows, web series, and music videos. Her presence on digital platforms, particularly on YouTube and Instagram, contributes an annual income of around Rs 40-50 lakh.
Moreover, her multifaceted career extends to the world of live performances, where she earns Rs 2-3 crore from concerts, events, business ventures, and investments, adding another layer to her diverse sources of income.
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's Love Story
In 2018, Vicky and Ankita met at a mutual friend's casual party. They kept the relationship hush-hush till in 2019. The two went through a lot. When Ankita's ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, Vicky stood by her like a rock. In 2021, the couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony surrounded by friends and family.
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's Properties
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are no strangers to a life of luxury, with an impressive array of properties and assets that reflect their affluence. Their primary residence, a sprawling 8 BHK home located in the heart of Mumbai, is nothing short of a multi-crore, palatial masterpiece, offering breathtaking views of the city's skyline.
This luxurious abode was acquired in 2019 and became their cherished family haven in the years that followed. Scroll through Ankita's social media account to get a glimpse into their abode.
As tokens of their love, the Bigg Boss 17 couple has exchanged extravagant gifts, with Vicky Jain presenting Ankita with a lavish Rs 50 crore villa in the Maldives. In return, Ankita reciprocated the grand gesture by gifting Vicky a private yacht valued at Rs 8 crore. Additionally, Vicky Jain possesses an ancestral bungalow in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, adding to their impressive portfolio of properties and assets, thereby exemplifying their lavish lifestyle.
Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's Car Collection
Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's car collection is a testament to their shared love for luxury and style. Vicky boasts a remarkable collection, with a Land Cruiser, a prized possession valued at Rs. 2.10 Crore, and a Mercedes-Benz v220 d, an epitome of elegance and worth approximately Rs. 1 Crore.
On the other hand, Ankita's automotive choices are equally impressive, with a Jaguar XF, a symbol of sophistication, priced at around Rs. 70 lakh, and a Porsche 718, an exhilarating sports car with a hefty price tag of approximately Rs. 2 Crore. The couple's enviable car collection is a reflection of their passion for high-end vehicles, and they don't shy away from showcasing their swanky cars on social media, celebrating their love for the finer things in life.
- Land Cruiser worth Rs. 2.10 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz v220 d worth Rs. 1 Crore
- Jaguar XF worth Rs. 70 Lakh
- Porsche 718 worth Rs. 2 Crore
Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by (name of the publications). In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.
