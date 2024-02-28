Bigg Boss 17 fame Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are sparking headlines ever since they participated in the controversial reality show. Their relationship has been an open book where even the audiences saw every up and down they faced. Recently, Ankita and Vicky appeared on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast and spoke at length about the show, their marriage, the aftermath of Bigg Boss 17, and more.

Ankita Lokhande reveals special advice Salman Khan gave:

As the podcast started, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa praised Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's chemistry and told them that they would look good as parents. Haarsh mentions how life changes beautifully when a child enters a couple's life. Vicky agrees with Haarsh and mentions that marriages last longer when a couple becomes parents.

Ankita Lokhande then revealed, "Salman sir gave us advice when we went to meet him after the season ended. He said, 'Ek hi baat bol raha hu, bacha karlo (I will say only one thing, think of a baby) ' I said 'Sir, aap kya bol rahe ho (Sir, what are you saying).' He said, 'Bacha karlo bas tum (You just think about having a baby).'

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's post here-

Advertisement

Vicky explained how he didn't ask about careers, films, or anything else but advised them to become parents. Ankita said, "I told him 'Theek hai sir, socha jayega (Okay sir, We will think about it)" Further, she explained how Salman Khan meant that couples become strong after becoming parents.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married on December 14, 2021, in a lavish ceremony. Starting from Haldi, sangeet, pheras to reception, all the wedding events were extravagant and were graced by many celebrities from the entertainment industry. Post their wedding, the couple continued to celebrate every festival with great pomp and show.

Ankita Lokhande is currently busy with her upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. In this movie, she shares the screen with Randeep Hooda, who is not only her co-star but also the director. This biographical film revolves around the life of Veer Savarkar, a prominent historical figure in India's struggle for independence. It's worth mentioning that Swatantrya Veer Savarkar also marks Randeep Hooda's directorial debut. The film is set to release on March 22, 2024.

ALSO READ: Will Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3? Season 17 contestants reveal