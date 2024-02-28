Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have always been one of the most popular celebrity couples. However, after their stint in Bigg Boss 17, they have been all over the news. While they continue to make headlines for one reason or the other, the recent buzz is Vicky Jain aka everyone’s favorite Vicky bhaiya will be participating in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT. Amidst the speculation, in a podcast with Bharti Singh, he revealed the truth.

Will Vicky Jain participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3?

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have hosted several celebrity guests in their podcast. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were the recent ones. Among several questions, the hosts made sure to ask the most buzzing one currently- if the couple will be seen in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Hearing the question, Ankita is the first to reply. The Pavitra Rishta actress said, “Nahi, papa nikal hi denge, (Dad will throw us out),” and made a gesture with her hand. Vicky also added, “Ghar se nikal hi denge is baar. (We will be thrown out of the house this time.)”

Check out the couple inside the Bigg Boss 17 house here:

Bharti further asks the Bigg Boss 17 couple if they want to go inside the house, Vicky swears and says, “Bilkul nahi. Main kasam khata hu ekdin bhi nahi jaana chahta hu us ghar ke andar. (Not at all, U swear I don’t want to go inside that house even for a day).”

Bharti Singh comes up with a master plan and advises that the speculations about Vicky Jain participating in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT should continue to float and advises how he should interact with others. They also make him say, “Log agar itna hi chahte hain toh why not? (If people want to see me, then why not?)”

Further, Bharti tells Vicky that she has highh expectations from him as she finds his journey similar to Haarsh's. As she lists the differrent shows that the businessman can appear next, Jain says he genuinely wants to appear in Shark Tank one day. Bharti jokes that she will also go with him and as Jain will introduce his brand, Bharti will show the advantages of coal from Bilaspur.

