Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been enjoying the media limelight ever since they came out of the Bigg Boss 17 house. From hosting a Holi bash to bonding with their industry pals over food, the duo has solidified their status in the entertainment landscape. Well, currently, the couple is making headlines due to the announcement of their upcoming music video.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's music video

Just a few minutes ago, Ankita Lokhande took to social media and announced her upcoming music video alongside her husband, Vicky Jain. Titled Laa Pila De Sharaab, the song is sung by popular singer Vishal Mishra. Manan Bhardwaj has penned the lyrics and gave music to his words. Directed by Mihir Gulati, the music video is yet to be released.

The Pavitra Rishta fame shared a poster of the song that shows her dressed as a classical dancer. Wearing a blue velvet traditional anarkali suit, the actress looks like to be essaying the role of a courtesan. The heavy jewelry and attractive makeup add charm to her dancer's look. Speaking of Vicky Jain, the poster has the Bigg Boss 17 fame wearing a satin blue shirt and a black pair of pants. One can notice him looking at Ankita with love and aggression-filled eyes.

Advertisement

Dropping the first look poster, Ankita Lokhande wrote, "#LaaPilaDeSharaab Set to captivate your soul soon..."

Check out the post here:

Fans express joy and excitement

Just a few minutes after Ankita Lokhande posted the Laa Pila de Sharaab poster, the comment box was filled with fans' reactions. Many expressed their delight and lauded the power couple. One of the netizens wrote, "The poster looks amazing. Can't hold my excitement for this." A fan mentioned, "Super excited to see both sharing on-screen chemistry." Another fan penned, "Ankita Lokhande new look....she is incredible in her role taking." Bigg Boss 17 fame Ayesha Khan also commented on Ankita's post.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's dance

On 25th March, the duo hosted a Holi party and invited their friends and close pals to the bash. Meanwhile, Ankita and Vicky shared a video in which they were seen dancing their heart out on one of the segments (teaser) of Laa Pila De Sharaab.

Watch their video here:

About Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

In December 2021, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande got married to each other after dating each other for significantly a long time. The two tied the knot in a lavish setting held in Mumbai, and the wedding festivities spanned over three days. They had six intricate ceremonies.

Time and again, the duo has expressed admiration for each other. However, things seemed a bit different when the couple participated as contestants in Bigg Boss 17. Ankita and Vicky created a significant buzz as their relationship took center stage in the reality show. While being locked inside the controversial house, viewers often witnessed them engaging in verbal spats and brawls.

With days passing by, their equation in the Salman Khan-hosted show became one of the most discussed aspects of Bigg Boss 17. Not only this, but Ankita also had to face harsh criticism for her relationship with Vicky. At times, the duo even engaged in numerous arguments expressing their thoughts about separating. This is the reason that their journey on the show became a debatable matter for netizens.

Post Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande exclusively told Pinkvilla that although she and her husband had disagreements, they were quick to resolve them. The actress expressed that her relationship turned out to be even better upon returning home after their stint on the show.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Ahead of The Great Indian Kapil Show’s premiere, Kapil Sharma drops pic with Ranbir Kapoor and fam; Bharti Singh reacts