The wait is over! One of the most awaited comedy shows in the country, The Great Indian Kapil Show premieres tonight on Netflix. Viewers have been eagerly waiting for the release of the OTT version of the highly successful television show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Now, ahead of the show’s premiere tonight, Kapil Sharma has dropped a picture with the guest of tonight’s show, Ranbir Kapoor. Comedian Bharti Singh also reacted to the post.

Kapil Sharma drops PIC with Ranbir Kapoor

Just an hour back, Kapil Sharma dropped a picture that shows Kapil Sharma with Ranbir Kapoor. The pictures are from the photoshoot of the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which will premiere tonight. The first photo also shows Neetu and Riddhima Kapoor.

The promo of the first episode was released a few days back. The Kapoor Khandan, featuring Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and Ranbir Kapoor, will be the guests of the first episode.

Check out the pictures here:

Bharti Singh reacts to Kapil Sharma's post

As soon as the comedian uploaded the photos, Bharti Singh who was also part of The Kapil Sharma Show long back dropped a comment wishing Kapil Sharma the best, Her comment reads, “All the very best bhai! ganpati bappa moriya.” Besides their connection from the show, Singh shares a special bond with Sharma’s family and the two are seen at each other’s family events regularly.

Rajic Thakur who is part of the show too also wrote, “New beginning, bigger picture.. 192 countries .. congratulations nd best wishes bhara @kapilsharma @team.kapilsharma.”

Apart from Kapil Sharma returning with humorous content, it is the reunion of the comedian with Sunil Grover that is making a lot of buzz. It is no secret that Sunil and Kapil parted ways years back, reportedly after they had a rift. The show has an interesting lineup of guests including prominent celebrities like Imtiaz Ali, Aamir Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh, Rohit Sharma, and others. The trailer also showed Kapil’s wife, Ginni Chatrath seated among the audience. The Great Indian Kapil Show premieres on March 30 and will release a new episode every Saturday at 8 PM.

