Anupamaa is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track revolves around Anupama being determined to teach Toshu a lesson by putting him behind bars for the robbery. Anupama had to face humiliation as Toshu framed her in the same case and she got arrested. Now, a new promo of the show has been released which focuses on the upcoming track revolving around the strained relationship between Aadhya and Anupama.

The new promo of Anupamaa

The new promo of Anupamaa has Anupama fulfilling the biggest dream of her life to perform on the stage of America. Baa and Bapuji laud Anupama who dared to have a major dream and worked towards fulfilling the same. Along with Anupama, Aadhya also dances with her and that's when Anupama wakes up from her dream.

Aadhya enters the room and scolds Anupama for entering her house. Anupama leaves the room as Aadhya shuts the door. Shruti and Anuj see Anupama being hurt. However, Anupama assures them that she will mend her ways with Aadhya as she (Anupama) was responsible for causing the hurt to her.

Take a look at the new promo of Anupamaa here:

Aadhya and Anupama's strained relationship

Before the show took a leap, Anupama, Choti Anu (Aadhya), Kinjal and Pari were shown meeting with an accident. Anupama helped Pari and Kinjal to get out of the car and lastly reached out to Choti Anu. This created an impact in Choti Anu's mind that Anupama never loved her enough and never kept her as a priority. To add to her thoughts, Malti Devi also manipulated her stating that the Shah family will always remain Anupama's priority. Since then, Choti Anu started hating Anupama.

She also asked Anuj to not call her Choti Anu as it reminded her of Anupamaa and thus, they changed her name to Aadhya. Aadhya is now rooting for Anuj and Shruti's (Sukirti Kandpal) marriage and wants Anupama out of their lives.

It will be exciting to see if Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) will be able to prove her love to Aadhya and sort out the differences.

