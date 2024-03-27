World Theatre Day is celebrated on 27 March 2024 to celebrate the art form, promote it, and make people aware of it on a large scale. In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Anupamaa actor Vaquar Shaikh who plays the character of Yashdeep in Anupamaa spoke at length about his love for theatre, favorite theatre artists, and more. Read the interview below.

Anupamaa's Vaquar Shaikh on doing theatre shows

Actor Vaquar Shaikh, who is currently seen as Yashdeep Dhillon in Star Plus popular show Anupamaa, has always acknowledged the contribution of theatre in his career. On World Theatre Day, the versatile actor pays an ode to theatre and says, "My experience of working in theatre has been brilliant. I began in class 4 by participating in stage plays during annual day functions and other events. The practice continued in college where I was a member of the drama society."

He added, "Throughout my five years in college, I have done theatre thinking I would pursue a career in theatre. Doing theatre is like a dopamine rush, and the instant appreciation you receive is addictive. Theatre has greatly helped my career. When involved in theatre, we learn to maintain decorum and also have to learn the entire script and remember others' dialogue as well. Co-actors must be alert to maintain the story's flow; if someone forgets their lines."

"Additionally, in theatre, projection is crucial and helps to train one's voice. Everything I do is rooted in theatre. My recent play Dil Abhi Bhara Nahi is still on and we have done 7-8 successful shows and will be doing more," he said.

Vaquar Shaikh on being nervous before theatre shows

"Even today, before going on stage, I have butterflies in my stomach. A little nervousness is a good thing. Before this, I was involved in a comedy show called Scam Bam Thank You Maam, which toured all over India with 72 successful shows. While the financial rewards may be modest, the love for the art of theatre drives me. I try to do at least one play every year to brush up on my basics."

Vaquar Shaikh added, "Nothing surpasses the discipline of theatre and I'm delighted to still be involved in it. My all-time favorite actors from the stage are Naseeruddin Shah, Homi Wadia, and Makarand Deshpande. I feel there’s so much to learn from them, and watching them on stage is a treat."

Vaquar Shaikh on less importance given to theatre

He says, "Many people avoid theatre because they believe they can't do it. Theatre isn't everyone's cup of tea; it tests one's limits, and without the hunger to pursue it, one cannot succeed. Looking at the contributions of Prithvi Theatre, I feel it’s a big boon and the place has produced so many big plays and great actors. We are grateful to Shashi Kapoor, whose love and conviction for theatre gave us a platform like that.”

Anupamaa's current track revolves around Anupama taking charge of the situation and trying to figure out solutions to help Toshu and straighten her relationship with Aadhya. The show also stars actors like Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Alpana Buch, Chandni Bhagwanani, Gaurav Khanna, Adhik Mehta, Nishi Saxena, and Kuwar Amarjeet Singh among others.