Anupamaa Written Update, April 3: Shruti informs Anuj that Yashdeep's restaurant is closing. Anuj is in shock to hear this news. He recalls how Yashdeep's restaurant is important to Anupama because she survived because of this restaurant. Shruti informs that Yashpal took a loan and Yashdeep and Bijee didn't know about it and now they are unable to repay it.

Shruti expresses her concern saying that she feels bad because that is her favorite restaurant and the people who work there are also nice. She then mentions what Anupama will do if the restaurant shuts down.

Vanraj gets angry with Anupama:

Vanraj fumes with anger after Anupama tells him to give Dimpy her share. He tells Toshu that he can't trust Dimpy as she can get married to Titu and go and only Ansh will get Samar's share. Vanraj expresses his concern saying that Titu can manipulate Dimpy and take her share so he wants Ansh future to be secured.

Vanraj gets angry thinking how Anupama thought that he would disown Baa and Baapuji. He continues saying how Anupama has no right to speak in his house matter. He mentions that Samar's share will only go to Ansh and the rest will go to the kids. As Toshu gets to go water, Baapuji arrives hurt.

Baapuji gets attacked:

Vanraj and Toshu panic seeing Baapuji's condition. Vanraj sees a note in Baapuji's pocket that reads, "Now your family will pay the price."

Vanraj arrives at the police station to report about the goons. Toshu gets frightened. Vanraj fumes with anger as the goons hurt Baapuji. He gets emotional recalling how he often saved his father from difficulties. Toshu asks him to not report about the goons as the goons are dangerous. Toshu tries to stop Vanraj but he doesn't listen.

Vanraj attacks Pakhi's friend:

Vanraj suddenly sees Pakhi talking to her new friend. He gets furious seeing how Anuj touches Pakhi and recalls how he was at the Holi celebration also. When Pakhi stops Vanraj, he lashes out at her and warns her to stay away from the boy.

Anuj gives an offer to Yashdeep:

Baa and Bijee get into a banter as the former arrives at Yashdeep's restaurant. Anuj arrives and tells Yashdeep that he wants to talk to him. Anuj tells Yashdeep that he wants to invest in his restaurant and so he wants to buy the restaurant. He tells Yashdeep that if he has another offer. Anuj tells Yashdeep to take a loan from his company to save his restaurant.

Yashdeep tells Anuj that he will think of the offer and let him know. Anuj tells Yashdeep he should search for a new investor also to save the restaurant because Anupama won't like him investing in the restaurant. Yashdeep agrees.

Anupama bumps into Anuj and Yashdeep. Anuj then leaves. Yashdeep asks Anupama to leave as she has her first round in the completion. Baa taunts her for participating in the competition. Everyone wishes Anupama luck.

Anupama participates in competition:

In front of the judges, Anupama gets nervous thinking about how Toshu, Pakhi, Vanraj, and Baa make fun of her for participating in the competition. When the judges call her, she finds it difficult to communicate in English. One of the judges talks to her in Hindi and makes her comfortable. Anupama presents her dish. The judge asks Anupama to explain her dish. She does it successfully.

The judges taste the food. The judges then ask Anupama to say something about herself. She impresses judges with her introduction. Anupama says that in India every woman is a god because she cooks and feeds the entire family. She mentions how she is representing all women who never got an opportunity to showcase their talent. Anupama says she has experience because she is a mother.

One of the judges then asks Anupama how she will solve the language barrier between them as she doesn't understand English. Anupama gives an impressive answer saying how taste is important. Another judge ask Anupama why she is participating and she says that she wants to win. The episode ends.

