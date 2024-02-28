Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly expresses joy over Remo D'Souza's sweet encounter with a dog; Watch video

Rupali Ganguly stands out as an actress who ensures her fans are entertained not only through her show Anupamaa but also via her engaging social media posts. Recently, she delighted her followers by sharing a heartwarming video on her Instagram story, capturing a sweet moment between Remo D'Souza and a dog. The actress even expressed her admiration for the adorable video.

Rupali Ganguly heaps praise on Remo D’Souza

Rupali Ganguly, always active on social media, shares her entertaining videos frequently. A few hours ago, Rupali praised choreographer Remo D’Souza and wrote, “Absolutely love this @remodsouza. God bless you.”

Many celebrities love having pets, and you've probably seen them proudly sharing pictures of their furry friends. Remo D'Souza, the choreographer turned filmmaker, is no different. Apart from his passion for filmmaking, he has a special love for animals, especially dogs.

Recently, Remo D'Souza took to social media today to share a heartwarming video of a stray dog that unexpectedly wandered onto the set of a dance show where he was a judge. The dog, seemingly on its own adventure, joined the shoot. Touched by the contestants' warmth, Remo D'Souza left his judge's chair to show affection to the dog. Not only did he cuddle and comfort the furry visitor, but he also brought the dog back to his seat, allowing it to sit on his lap.

About Rupali Ganguly: A journey beyond the screen

Rupali is best known for playing Monisha in the famous show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. She became really popular as the main character in Anupamaa, alongside Sudhanshu Pandey and Leela Shah. A fun fact: she was also a contestant on the first season of Bigg Boss. In her personal life, she is married to Ashwin K Verma, and they have a son together. The Anupamaa actress regularly updates her fans on social media, offering a sneak peek into her daily life. Beyond being a television star, she has evolved into a social media sensation. Previously, Rupali shared several Instagram reels, showcasing her dance moves on the Anupamaa set, either solo or with her co-stars. One video captured her grooving to a trend with her girl gang from the show's set. She consistently keeps her fans informed about the on-set occurrences of Anupamaa. Apart from Anupamaa and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Rupali has been part of various other TV shows, including Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, CID: Special Bureau, and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi.

About Remo D’Souza:

Remo D'Souza is widely recognized for his contributions to movies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Bajirao Mastani. With a career of over 25 years, he has choreographed for over 100 films. Remo D'Souza is the main judge of the Dance Plus show on Star Plus, and what people love the most is the strong bond between the judges and him. The other judges on the show are Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak, and Rahul Shetty.

