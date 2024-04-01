Vicky Jain is basking in the glory of newfound fame and recognition after Bigg Boss 17. Vicky mentioned that he entered the show to create a name for himself as he was known as Ankita Lokhande's husband by the public in general. He stated that he's happy that he managed to create his own identity in the industry. On April Fool's Day, Vicky shared a glimpse of his goofy pranks and mischievous side from Bigg Boss 17.

Vicky Jain's clip of (in)famous prank from Bigg Boss 17

Vicky Jain took to Instagram to share a clip comprising of his fun moments from the Big Boss 17 house. The clip started off with his prank on the second day of the show. Vicky along with Rinku Dhawan, Sunny Aryaa, and others planned to prank the contestants by announcing a fake activity by Bigg Boss. Rinku was seen acting like reading out of a paper, asking the contestants to block the beds that they wanted by running toward them within two minutes. Most of the contestants fell for the prank and ran towards their favorite beds.

Take a look at the clip shared by Vicky Jain from the Bigg Boss 17 house:

Bigg Boss busted Vicky Jain's prank

While Vicky had a fun time playing the prank on the contestants, it didn't seem to go down well with Bigg Boss as he called him out for trying hard to mingle and be the self-proclaimed mastermind in the house. However, later, everyone was seen having a good laugh about the incident.

Vicky Jain's fun moments from Bigg Boss 17

The clip shared by Vicky had other fun moments from the show wherein he got contestant Arun Mashettey's luggage and asked him to leave the house leaving the rest of the contestants in splits.

Another fun moment in the video was from the freeze and release task from the family week wherein Vicky had to be in an awkward freeze position.

Vicky Jain got into TOP 6 but couldn't make it to the finale week in Bigg Boss 17.

