Arjun Bijlani drops heartfelt photo with his mom as he gives peek into their hilarious conversation on 'nazar'

Arjun Bijlani recently underwent surgery for an appendectomy. After receiving the necessary treatment, Bijlani was discharged from the hospital. Earlier today, he shared a photo with his mother on Instagram, accompanied by a humorous exchange they had.

Arjun Bijlani’s post on his hilarious conversation with his mom

Earlier today, Arjun Bijlani posted a heartwarming message after a stressful period in his life. The post, dedicated to his mother, included a photo with her and a funny conversation they had about 'nazar' (the evil eye), showcasing the concern a mother always has for her child.

The conversation went as follows: “Mom: Insta par body ki photo mat dal nazar lagti hai; Me: hahahah phir to kl se aandhe logon ko appendix ho jayega; Mom: main bol rahi hoon na samajh jaa..; Me: samajh gaya mom..love u..ab nazar utar de, Love to all beautiful moms out there (Mom: Don't post pictures showing your body on Instagram; you'll attract the evil eye. Me: Hahaha, then from tomorrow, even blind people will start getting appendicitis. Mom: I'm telling you, understand...Me: Understood, Mom...love you...now remove the evil eye. Love to all the beautiful moms out there).”

Along with the post, he added a caption, “Maa (mother),” a single word that conveys deep affection.

Arjun Bijlani’s health update

Arjun Bijlani has been discharged from the hospital and is currently recovering at home. The actor shared a photo of himself relaxing on his balcony at sunset, captioning it, “At home now!! In my corner recovering!! #blessed.”

Bijlani was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on March 8 due to severe lower abdomen pain. Arjun and his wife Neha Swami have been keeping fans updated on his health via social media in an endearing manner. In a recent post, the Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti actor shared that he is on the mend and looking forward to returning to work.

Arjun Bijlani’s work front

Arjun Bijlani, best known for his roles in popular TV series like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Udaan Sapnon Ki, Naagin, Meri Aashiqui, and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, made his Bollywood debut with the 2016 film Direct Ishq, directed by Rajiv S Ruia. Besides acting, he has hosted Dance Deewane and competed in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. In 2021, he participated in the stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 on Colors TV.

