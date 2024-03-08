Arjun Bijlani, who is currently busy shooting for Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti, has been admitted to the hospital today (March 8). Arjun suffered severe pain in the lower right side of his stomach due to Appendicitis. For the unaware, Appendicitis happens when the appendix gets clogged, infected, and inflamed in a person's body. The appendix is a small, tube-shaped organ attached to the large intestine. The standard treatment to remove the appendix is surgery.

Arjun Bijlani hospitalized due to Appendicitis:

Pinkvilla learned that Arjun Bijlani is hospitalized to Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai, due to severe pain in his stomach. As per the sources, Arjun will undergo an Appendix operation either today (March 8) or tomorrow morning (March 9). The sources also informed that Arjun didn't go to the sets today as he suffered severe pain.

Sharing his health update, Arjun shared a picture from the hospital. Giving a glimpse of his injected hand, he wrote, "Jo hota hai ache ke liye hota hai."

Take a look at Arjun Bijlani's PIC here-

For the uninformed, Arjun currently stars in Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti opposite Nikki Sharma. Speaking about the show, it premiered on July 3, 2023, and revolves around the life of Dr. Shiv Kashyap (played by Arjun Bijlani) and Shakti Sharma (played by Nikki Sharma).

Arjun is known to be a fitness freak and hits the gym regularly to ensure his fitness and well-being. His charismatic personality and impeccable acting prowess has made him a massive name in the entertainment industry.

On the personal front, Arjun Bijlani is married to Neha Swami and the duo has a son named Ayaan.

About Arjun Bijlani's professional life:

Arjun Bijlani has been a part of several successful television shows including Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and many others. He has also participated in the entertainment-based show Smart Jodi with his wife Neha Swami. Arjun has anchored numerous shows and was last seen hosting Splitsvilla X4 with Sunny Leone.

We wish Arjun Bijlani a speedy recovery!

