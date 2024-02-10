A few media reports recently speculated that the Zee TV show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti is set to go off-air. The show features actors Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma in the lead roles. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Nikki refuted the rumors of the show going off-air and requested fans to continue showering the show with their love and support.

Nikki Sharma confirms Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti isn't going off-air

When contacted about any truth in the reports of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti going off-air, Nikki Sharma refuted the buzz and mentioned that the show is here to entertain the viewers and isn't going off-air any time soon. She said, "We recently got a good response to the marriage track, and the show isn't going off-air. They are plain rumors. I am very much shooting the show."

Have a look at a recent post by Nikki Sharma about Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti-

Nikki Sharma talks about the current track of the show

Nikki Sharma said, "The current track revolves around Shakti giving it back to Mandira. Earlier, she was hesitant and didn't speak much because of certain situations. However, now, she is going all out and giving it back to her, which is fun to perform. Shakti is now quite strong, and I love that about the track. Now, Shakti is all out against Mandira, and she is trying hard to expose her and prove to everyone that she is not a genuine person."

She added, "Also, viewers can expect to see some great camaraderie between Shiv (Arjun Bijlani) and Shakti in the show. Shakti has now learned about Shiv's previous marriage and his state after Gauri's death. She also knows that his condition is because of the wrong medicines given to him by Mandira. Now, my character is trying to heal him and improve her equation with him."

To conclude, the Sasural Simar Ka actress added that the makers and the actors are trying their best to deliver the best story and performances, respectively, and she hopes that the fans continue to shower love and support on them and the show.

