EXCLUSIVE: Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti's Arjun Bijlani on Makar Sankranti; 'I wait to have til laddoos'

Makar Sankranti is celebrated with great zest and fervor in India. The festival marks a new beginning and welcomes warmer and lengthier days. Kites are flown on this festival which has a connotation of flying higher in the upcoming phase. It is also believed that flying kites on this day awakens Gods who've been sleeping during winter.

Til ladoos are also prepared on this auspicious day. Sesame seed is considered as an absorbent of negativity and promotes purity and goodness. In a brief chat with Pinkvilla Arjun Bijlani who plays the character of Shiv in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti shared his thoughts on the festival.

Arjun Bijlani shares his love for Til Laddoos

Arjun Bijlani, who essays the role of Shiv in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti said, “This year, on Makar Sankranti, I would mostly be tied up the whole day with the shoot. However, I will definitely start my day by relishing ‘Til Ke Laddoo', which is one of my favorite Sankranti delicacies, as it is our festive ritual. My most cherished memory of this festival is watching my mother making ‘Til laddoos’ a day in advance, just so that she can offer it to God the next day during the morning Puja. I wait to have it every year around the festival time without caring about my calorie intake."

Have a look at Arjun Bijlani's fun reel with the cast of his show

He added, " I wish all my fans a very Happy Makar Sankranti. Let’s all safely enjoy our festivals and honor our customs. Hope this festive season brings happiness to all of you!”

Arjun Bijlani's journey in the entertainment industry

Arjun Bijlani was a part of popular TV shows like Left Right Left and Miley Jab Hum Tum. However, he rose to fame with his stint in Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi and Naagin. There was no looking back for Bijlani post that. He also participated in Smart Jodi and hosted many TV shows like Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, Dance Deewane, and Splitsvilla among others.

