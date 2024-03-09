Arjun Bijlani's appendix surgery successful; wife Neha Swami expresses gratitude to doctors, fans for wishes

Yesterday, on 8th March, actor Arjun Bijalani was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai after complaining of severe pain in the lower right side of his stomach. Upon examination, doctors recommended an appendix surgery, which was successfully performed today. Due to his health issues, the actor was unable to attend the shoot of Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti yesterday.

Arjun Bijlani’s health update

The Naagin actor underwent appendix surgery as advised by the doctors, resolving his severe stomach ache issue. His wife, Neha Swami Bijlani, updated fans about his condition via her Instagram story. She expressed heartfelt gratitude to the doctors and fans, writing, "I am so grateful to the doctors and God that his (Arjun's) surgery went well. Thanks to all his near and dear ones, his fans and followers for their wishes and prayers during this tough time... Everyone’s wishes and prayers mean a lot to us. Thank you so much. Om gan ganpataya namah.”

Arjun Bijlani’s video before surgery

Neha Swami shared a video of Arjun Bijlani from the hospital before his surgery, where he appeared cheerful and asked fans for their good wishes. In the video, he said, “Ok, it’s time for me to go for my surgery, so wish me luck and bye.” Despite the serious situation, Arjun maintained his sense of humor, showcasing his resilience and positive spirit.

Arjun always engages his fans with updates from his daily life, including personal insights and gym sessions. He recently shared an Instagram story with the message, “Jo hota hai ache ke liye hota hai (Whatever happens, happens for the best).”

Arjun Bijlani’s journey

Arjun Bijlani is known for sharing videos from his gym sessions and expressing love for his wife, Neha. He rose to fame with roles in Miley Jab Hum Tum and the first two seasons of Naagin, participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, and was the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He has also hosted Dance Deewane and made his Bollywood debut with Direct Ishq in 2016.

