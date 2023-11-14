EXCLUSIVE: Ashna Kishore on Bigg Boss 17's Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt’s bond; ‘it’s her way of expressing’

Bigg Boss 17's recent Weekend Ka Vaar had the host Salman Khan lashing out at Aishwarya Sharma for disrespecting her husband Neil Bhatt. He asked the couple to buckle up or else things could take a disastrous turn.

Pinkvilla got in touch with Aishwarya Sharma's good friend Ashna Kishore and asked her about Aishwarya Sharma mocking Neil Bhatt amidst fights in the show. Read on to know her responses.

Ashna Kishore states Aishwarya Sharma doesn't mock Neil Bhatt

"It is not at all mocking. She is impulsive for sure. People often tend to hide their emotions, but Aishwarya is someone who never hides how she feels. It is just her way of expressing her thoughts. Until now people have seen her in TV shows and Khatron Ke Khiladi, in Bigg Boss 17, people are seeing her 24*7 and are exposed to different facets of her personality."

"If she would be mocking Neil, he would ask her not to do it there and then. It has happened also and Aishwarya had backed out aur usne hassi mey taal diya (she brushed it off in laughter)."

Take a look at a glimpse of the episode of Bigg Boss 17 here

Aishwarya Sharma's alleged ex-boyfriend Rahul Pandiya came out in the open and shared details of his relationship with the actress. He mentioned that he was waiting for Aishwarya until he heard about her roka news. Ashna spoke on the topic as well.

Ashna Kishore about Aishwarya Sharma's ex Rahul Pandiya revealing details about their relationship

"In a show like Bigg Boss, people get positive as well as negative publicity. Some people want to seek publicity and take the limelight from the popularity of the show. Itna genuine tha toh pehle kyu nahi aaye saamne (If he was so genuine why didn't he come forward earlier.) Why is he speaking now when she is inside the show? People might think that these tactics might get them inside the show and revive their careers."

Ashna on Aishwarya- Rahul's pictures being released

"Leaking such pictures is quite unethical. Aishwarya and Neil's fans are angry, I am angry too. I think right now we should concentrate on Aishwarya's game in the show and give her a lot of love. We should not speculate and judge until she comes out of the house and addresses the matter."

When asked how she thinks Aishwarya will react if her ex enters the show, Ashna said, "I think she is mature enough to handle it and I'm sure she will do it with a lot of grace and dignity. And not to forget my Jiju Neil Bhatt is also inside the house. If anything like that happens, Neil will give all the love and support to Aishwarya."

