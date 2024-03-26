5 times Bigg Boss 17’s power couple Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt set hearts racing with matching outfits

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt were never seen leaving each other’s hands. Despite facing numerous conflicts, this couple managed to strengthen their bond even more during their time on Bigg Boss 17. Their compatibility extends beyond just their on-screen chemistry, as can be seen through their matching traditional outfits. Take a peek into Neil and Aishwarya's wardrobe and you'll find a delightful collection of couple's traditional looks. If you're searching for the perfect attire to complement your partner's traditional outfit this season, look no further. We've compiled their best traditional looks just for you.

5 times Aishwarya-Neil set a couple of goals in matching outfits

Ivory Skirt-Top and White Pathani

White symbolizes purity, sobriety, and peace. These qualities perfectly embody the relationship between Aishwarya and Neil. Couples who believe in the transparency of love can relate to the significance of white. Aishwarya looks stunning in her ivory sequins and beaded hand embroidery cape top, which flows beautifully with the attached cancan. Neil opts for a pure white pathani set, complemented by a half-sleeved jacket divided into white and baby pink halves. If you're attending a wedding sangeet as a guest, this ensemble will help you leave a lasting impression.

Maroon red coffee color saree with Chudidar Kurta Payjama

Red, the color of love, symbolizes lifelong promises and the bond between couples. In the photo, the actress from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin looked stunning in a saree adorned with prints of Lord Ganesha dancing on the pallu and blouse. The pleat area of the saree is beautifully embellished with floral motifs inspired by the Kalamkari art form. With its grand borders, embroidered flowers, and the use of gold coins, this saree is perfect for any festive occasion. Neil's attire complements Aishwarya's perfectly. He wears a plain red churidar kurta pajama set paired with a sleeveless koti featuring the same dancing Ganesha print as the saree. If you're looking for outfits that complement each other, this ensemble is the best choice.

Pastel pink saree with pink kurta set

Chanderi silk is always a timeless choice. It truly embodies elegance and uniqueness. In this picture, the Bigg Boss 17 power couple is elegantly dressed in traditional pastel pink attire. Sharma looks stunning in a saree with a rich golden border and dark pink frills on the pallu. Meanwhile, Bhatt opts for a pastel pink kurta set with intricate silver thread work, creating a perfect festive ensemble.

The powerful Black traditional wear

Black symbolizes power, authority, and elegance. That's why the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin couple stole the show on social media with their stunning black traditional outfits. Aishwarya rocked a black sequined handwork pattern saree, exuding confidence like a boss. She accessorized with a silver stone choker and stone work earrings. Neil looked dashing in an indo-western fusion black sherwani set, paired with black loafers. Together, they made a bold fashion statement in black, perfect for evening events and cocktail parties.

The Royalty of Blue

The color blue is often associated with royalty, and it perfectly captures the essence of elegance. In the picture, the Khatron Ke Khiladi star looked stunning in a blue tiered skirt set made from high-quality georgette. The flowy look of the skirt adds to its charm. The electric blue color also provides vibrancy and confidence to the outfit. The blouse is handwoven and adorned with mirrors, beads, and threads, creating a beguiling pattern. The dupatta, made from net fabric, features the same embroidery as the blouse. Overall, the outfit exudes elegance and sophistication. Neil's attire complements his partner's dress perfectly. He wears an electric blue tuxedo, paired with a black shirt and balloon black pants. The combination of black and blue adds a touch of royalty to the ensemble, making it an ideal choice for evening functions. The black and blue combination is particularly stylish for evening parties.

