From scripts to sweethearts: Five TV couples who found love on sets

Love can be found even in the most unexpected places. In the world of TV and movies, actors spend lots of time together on sets, making it no surprise that some end up falling for each other. It's even tougher for celebrities living in the constant spotlight. But amidst the challenges, there are heartwarming stories of celebrities finding their life partners while working with their co-stars on movie sets.

On television, actors often spend most of their day shooting for their shows, forming strong bonds and friendships. With plenty of time to get to know each other, it's not uncommon for on-screen partners to become off-screen couples. So, beyond the scripted romance, some TV stars have found real-life love with their co-stars.

Through the years, these renowned couples haven't just achieved great success with their onscreen collaborations but have also garnered significant attention for their off-screen chemistry. From Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta to Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, explore some iconic larger-than-life love stories here.

Here are five TV couples who fell in love while working together:

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's love story began on the sets of the television serial 12/24 Karol Bagh, where they initially crossed paths and formed a deep connection. Despite the demanding nature of their profession, their bond flourished over time, evolving into a beautiful relationship. Ravi Dubey proposed to Sargun Mehta on the national dance reality show Nach Baliye. They then got married on December 7, 2013. More than a decade has passed since the couple exchanged vows. They frequently share their pictures and videos on social media, causing a lot of buzz on the internet. The couple prioritizes making each other feel cherished and appreciated in their relationship, from writing affectionate captions on social media posts to leaving adorable comments. They also go the extra mile to make each other's birthdays memorable, keeping the spark alive in their relationship.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

TV actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya met on the set of their popular TV series, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. After meeting a few times, they found themselves falling for each other. In 2016, they celebrated their love with a lavish wedding ceremony in Bhopal, and they have remained together ever since. The couple is one of the most adored couples on Indian television who also won the Nach Baliye 8 prize. Now happily married, these two have always been open about their deep affection and admiration for each other, frequently sharing their love on social media platforms. Vivek Dahiya was recently seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt

Bigg Boss 17’s cute couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma fell in love while working together on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Neil, who played the protagonist Virat, and Aishwarya, who played the antagonist Pakhi, started as good friends on the set. Over time, their friendship turned into a deep romantic connection. Standing by each other through thick and thin, they eventually confessed their feelings for one another right on the TV show's set. After dating for almost a year, they decided to take their relationship to the next level and got married on November 30, 2021. Recently, they appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss 17. The duo often shares cute pictures and funny videos on social media to keep their fans updated.

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal

Did you know that Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal were cast as love interests on the popular show Miley Jab Hum Tum? Their on-screen romance didn't just stay on set – it turned into a real-life love story. The couple revealed their relationship in November 2010 and exchanged vows on January 25, 2016. Since their marriage, fans have continued to adore their chemistry. The couple also participated in Nach Baliye 8. Sanaya Irani made her TV debut with SAB TV's Left Right Left in 2007. She gained fame as Gunjan in the popular show Miley Jab Hum Tum. Her role opposite Barun Sobti in Gul Khan's Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon made her well-known. She has also been part of other hit shows like Rangrasiya and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8. Mohit Sehgal gained immense popularity with Miley Jab Hum Tum. Post the show, he bagged Sarojini alongside Shiny Doshi. He also featured in Love Ka Hai Intezar and Naagin.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's love story is no less than a fairy tale. They first met on the sets of the TV show Sasural Simar Ka in 2011. Portraying the roles of a married couple in the show, their adorable chemistry captured the hearts of many. After dating for a couple of years, they got married on February 22, 2018, in a private ceremony in Bhopal. They mentioned in their YouTube vlog that they wanted to host a lavish wedding in Jaipur but had to drop the plan as their families wanted them to get married as soon as possible. Despite the shift, they had a lovely intimate ceremony with their close ones. Dipika and Shoaib became parents to a baby boy named Ruhaan on July 21, 2023. Shoaib was recently seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The couple often shares heartwarming photos and videos of their adorable family, showcasing their picture-perfect moments with Ruhaan. The duo keeps their fans updated by posting vlogs on YouTube.

