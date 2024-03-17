Bigg Boss 17’s Aishwarya Sharma faints during dance performance; shares health update

Bigg Boss 17’s couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, known for their on-screen chemistry in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, captivated audiences with their dance performance at a Holi celebration in Mumbai last Saturday. However, the festivities took an unexpected turn when Aishwarya fainted while performing on stage, prompting immediate medical attention, according to a report. Aishwarya was dancing energetically on stage when she suddenly collapsed. Reports mentioned that her fainting was caused by a drop in blood pressure.

Aishwarya Sharma faints during performance

The actress was swiftly taken to her vanity van and received prompt medical treatment from doctors. After resting for a few hours, she felt much better and resumed filming the rest of her performance.

A few hours ago, the actress took to Instagram stories and wrote, “Hi everyone, First of all thank for all the support and concern I’ve received for what happened during my performance. Wanted to let you all know that I am fine. Your support and love keep me going. Hope you'll like my performance. Don’t miss it.”

When news of her incident spread online, fans flooded social media with inquiries about her well-being. The comments section under her recent post is overflowing with messages urging the actress to take care and wishing her a speedy recovery.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's love story

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's love story started on the set of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Although they began dating early during filming, they chose to keep their relationship under wraps until a traditional ceremony united their families ahead of their wedding. In November 2022, the couple exchanged vows in a grand ceremony attended by esteemed figures from the television industry. Notably, Bollywood icon Rekha, who had initially lent her voice as the show's narrator, graced the occasion. After bidding farewell to the show, Sharma demonstrated her adventurous spirit by participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, where she made it to the finale as a contestant.

Advertisement

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's Bigg Boss Journey

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's journey in Bigg Boss 17 began with struggles to adapt, but over time, they displayed resilience by fearlessly expressing their viewpoints. Their journey took a crucial turn when they decided to separate from Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain due to ongoing disagreements, marking a shift in their Bigg Boss journey.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 3: Men's wellness brand founders struggle to seal the deal; Namita says, ‘Have you heard Shankar Mahadevan’s song ‘Breathless?’