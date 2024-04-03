Popular celebrity couple Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are among the most loved celebrities in the TV world. The couple has gained a massive fan following because of their real-life chemistry and their acting prowess. Currently, the couple is on a short trip to Delhi, as Aishwarya was supposed to attend an event in the capital city. Hence, they decided to visit the capital together.

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt visit Gurdwara Bangla Sahib:

After the event, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt stepped out to take a tour of Delhi. The couple then visited Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, one of the most prominent Gurdwaras in the city, to seek blessings. Aishwarya and Neil were all smiles as they clicked pictures together at the holy place. Sharing these photos, Aishwarya captioned, "Bangla Sahib Gurudwara and Sisganj Gurudwara."

Take a look at Aishwarya Sharma's post here-

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are currently busy enjoying their time together and are away from television screens. They have maintained an active social media handle and often share glimpses of their professional and personal lives.

Aishwarya and Neil in Bigg Boss 17:

Aishwarya Sharma was offered Bigg Boss 17 during her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Later, it was confirmed that Neil Bhatt was also participating in the show with her. In the show, their constant aggressive arguments with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain grabbed eyeballs. Despite trying to make amends, the two couples never became friends and were at loggerheads constantly. Even after the show, their differences stayed the same.

About Aishwarya and Neil's first show together:

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Aishwarya Sharma plays the role of Patralekha, an antagonist. On the other hand, Neil played Virat Chavan and starred opposite Ayesha Singh (who played Sai). Love bloomed between Aishwarya and Neil while shooting for the show. Within a short span, the lovebirds fell in love and decided to tie the knot.

Aishwarya and Neil had an intimate wedding in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on November 30, 2021, attended by family and close friends. Later, they hosted a grand reception in Mumbai for friends, family, and co-stars. Apart from that, Bollywood actress Rekha also graced their wedding.

