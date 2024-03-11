Bigg Boss 17's Aishwarya Sharma reacts to user criticizing her as she requested fans to not send gifts

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Recently, Bigg Boss 17 contestant Aishwarya Sharma requested her fans via social media to not send her gifts. This request was met with a repost by an individual on Instagram, who harshly wished for her premature death along with other severe statements. Aishwarya and Neil, known as the power couple from Bigg Boss 17, remembered as the ideal pair inside the house, have always appeared cheerful and content in their life outside. However, this alarming comment has deeply disturbed them.

Aishwarya Sharma’s reply to the critical note

The actress from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin shared a screenshot of the user's story that criticized her and wished for her premature death, responding gracefully. She said, “Dear @samahhamdy325, I honestly don’t know whom you're talking about. We receive gifts from our fans, who are like family, almost every week. This isn't about making you feel bad...you may curse me...I really hope you find happiness…God bless you.”

Her calm response highlighted her dignity in handling such harsh criticism. Her husband, Neil Bhatt, also showed his support by reposting these screenshots.

For the unversed, on her Instagram story, out of concern for her fans, Aishwarya shared a note, urging fans to not send gifts as she didn't want them to spend money to show their affection. After receiving gifts from fans every week, Sharma expressed her concerns, kindly asking them to refrain from sending more gifts, stating their love and support were more than enough for the couple.

She penned, “It's a humble request to all our fans. Please don’t send gifts. Don’t spend your money on these things. Your love and support are enough for us.” Despite her intentions to convey that their affection was sufficient, she faced severe backlash.

Despite the post's genuineness, she received a brutal reply from an Instagram user who accused her of being insincere, jealous, and wishing for her early demise.

“These words are the words of another woman whom you know well, not your words. You are a thief. You steal everything, even words.You will continue to burn with jealousy of her. What a dirty and vile woman you are. We all hope to see your death and cremation very soon.”

About Aishwarya Sharma’s career

Aishwarya Sharma's acting career began with appearances in Code Red and Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan. She gained significant recognition in 2020 with her role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as Patralekha Mohitepatil Salunkhe. After leaving the show in 2023, she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and finished as the second runner-up. The actress was last seen in Bigg Boss 17.

