Bigg Boss 17's Aishwarya Sharma feels people only look at glamorous side of actors; ‘No one sees the struggle'

Aishwarya Sharma garnered attention for her stay on the controversial show, Bigg Boss 17 along with her husband Neil Bhatt. She came across as someone who believes in calling a spade a spade. Aishwarya’s badass attitude won her praise as well as criticism from online users. In a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, the actress reflected on the harsh comments she gets from netizens regularly and whether it affects her mental peace.

Aishwarya Sharma on troll culture

During the interview, Aishwarya Sharma revealed if social media negativity takes a toll on her mental health. She said that it used to affect her initially but not anymore. She stated, “But sometimes, you just feel that what wrong you did that someone is wishing for your death. I think that first these people abuse you and when an actor commits suicide, they are the ones who come forward and talk about mental health. People are weird. I don't get their mentality."

Aishwarya also shared that slamming trolls on social media cannot be a permanent solution but sometimes, it becomes important to take a stand. She said, "People should know that such people also exist. People think that actors have such a glamorous life. But no one sees the struggle behind it.”

The Bigg Boss 17 fame added that people start looking at the artist in a different light once they do a negative role. She opined that every public figure is a soft target and exemplified the same with drug cases which create a storm if a celebrity is associated with them.

Aishwarya Sharma is clueless about the hate she receives on social media

Recently, Aishwarya Sharma became a victim of online trolling. A user wished for her death after she requested her fans not to send gifts. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress did not sit quietly and came up with a perfect reply for the troll. She shared the comment on her Instagram story and wrote, “You may curse me, God bless you”.

Shedding light on the same, Aishwarya said that she faces such merciless taunts almost every day. She stated, “I did not say or do anything wrong, so I wasn't expecting such a comment. I just told my fans not to send us so many gifts because I don't want them to spend so much money on us for no reason. I am not exaggerating, but we get gifts every day. It was just a request to them. If I do something wrong, you can say whatever you want, but when I did nothing wrong, I don't know why such things come across.”

About Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma began her acting career with appearances in Code Red and Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan. Her popularity stemmed from the 2020 show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. After quitting the show in 2023, she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and ended up as the second runner-up. The actress was last seen in Bigg Boss 17 with hubby, Neil Bhatt.

