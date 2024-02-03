Athiya Shetty cheers for father Suniel Shetty on the first day of Dance Deewane shoot

The much-awaited COLORS’ Dance Deewane is all set for a grand premiere today, with its breathtaking performances, unlimited entertainment, and dance extravaganza. This season is going to be full of devangi as along with dance queen Madhuri Dixit Nene our beloved Suniel Shetty will be judging the performances. Meanwhile, comedian Bharti Singh will be hosting the show. This season is going to be unique as it will bring three generations of dancers together to create a dance family and showcase their passion for dance.

Athiya Shetty’s multiple calls on the first day of the Dance Deewane shoot

Since Suniel Shetty will be judging his first-ever dancing show along with Madhuri Dixit, and Dance Deewane, his daughter Athiya Shetty left no stone unturned to show support for her father.

Anna addressed Athiya’s concern for him stating, “I was very nervous. My daughter, who usually doesn't call me regularly, called me early in the morning on the first shoot day to check up on me. She convinced me that everything would be alright and advised me not to panic. Her words gave me a different kind of energy. I am very comfortable now, happy, and super excited to watch the unbelievable talent.”

The Dhadkan actor mentions that Athiya’s surprising call brings him a special energy that helps him to overcome his nervousness amidst the excitement of the shoot.

Suniel Shetty’s thoughts on eliminating the contestants on Dance Deewane

On the positive end, this season’s judges have a soft corner for all the talents that will be participating. The Dilwale actor is impressed with the amount of talent that India has, which makes it difficult for him and the Devdas actress to select who is more deserving.

Suniel Shetty shares, “I’m wondering how I'll ever choose to eliminate someone, and this is the same issue Madhuri is also facing. She is also amazed by the talent we have here, it’s unbelievable to see the amount of talent we have in our country. It’s so good to have platforms like these, which ensures that deserving talents find opportunities.”

Dance Deewane judges exchanging compliments

The versatile actor, Suniel Shetty compliments Madhuri Dixit as "the queen of expressions.” Meanwhile, Devdas actress says “I am thrilled and looking forward to co-judge this season with Suniel Shetty, known for infusing wit and humor onto the stage, bringing a unique synergy.”

This season’s theme is ‘Apke Parivaar Se Hamare Parivaar Tak.’ Therefore, judges will not only be the critics but will also be creating a dance family. Dance Deewane will be telecast every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

