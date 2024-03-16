Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik shares PICS from her long-awaited date night with husband Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular names in the television industry, having garnered fame over the years with her impeccable skills and diverse roles. After her captivating performance in Chhoti Bahu, Rubina entered the house of Bigg Boss. Participating in this major reality show, she emerged as the winner of the season.

Currently, she is back on her feet after a lengthy break due to her twin pregnancy, which has surely kept her extremely occupied. However, Rubina knows how to maintain balance in her life, as demonstrated by her sharing pictures from her long-awaited date night with her husband, Abhinav Shukla.

About Rubina Dilaik’s date night

Rubina Dilaik has established herself as a strong personality after her appearance in Bigg Boss 14. Known for her straightforward attitude, she earlier today shared pictures from her romantic date night with husband Abhinav Shukla, where they both are seen thoroughly enjoying their personal quality time together.

The excitement for this date night is palpable in her caption, which reads, “Date night after a lonnnnngggg time.” Her emphasis on "long" indicates how much she needed this romantic evening with her husband. Dilaik truly needed this break after her hectic routine with work and her twins.

Decoding Rubina’s look from her date night

Rubina seems to be an easy-going, comfort-loving individual, which is evident in her choice of attire for the date night. The actress wore a modern, monochromatic black jumpsuit with a white tie-dye pattern, adding a stylish and artistic touch. She paired the dress with black sunglasses and a powder blue sling bag, keeping her overall look casual. Sporting a no-makeup look, Rubina is setting the standard for evening date looks.

Rubina is back to work

Just three months postpartum, Rubina has returned to work. Her first assignment was a photoshoot where she managed to balance her professional commitments with caring for her babies. The Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress worked hard to get back in shape in just fifty-five days after delivering twins. Following her Bigg Boss 14 victory, Rubina participated in the adrenaline-pumping show, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, securing the fifth position, while Tushar Kalia won the KKK12 trophy and Faisal Shaikh was the first runner-up.

